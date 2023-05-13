MLB

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -138 at N.Y YANKEES +118 Seattle -166 at DETROIT +140 Texas -174 at OAKLAND +146 LA Angels -116 at CLEVELAND -102 Houston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -196 Cincinnati +164 N.Y Mets -158 at WASHINGTON +134 at LA DODGERS -138 San Diego +118 Philadelphia -146 at COLORADO +124 at ARIZONA -168 San Francisco +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -162 Chicago Cubs +136 at TORONTO -118 Atlanta +100 St. Louis -118 at BOSTON +100 at BALTIMORE -158 Pittsburgh +134 at MILWAUKEE -290 Kansas City +235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -152 at SEATTLE +126

