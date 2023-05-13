On Air:
MLB
Saturday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Tampa Bay
-138
at N.Y YANKEES
+118

Seattle
-166
at DETROIT
+140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -196 Cincinnati +164
N.Y Mets -158 at WASHINGTON +134
at LA DODGERS -138 San Diego +118
Philadelphia -146 at COLORADO +124
at ARIZONA -168 San Francisco +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -162 Chicago Cubs +136
at TORONTO -118 Atlanta +100
St. Louis -118 at BOSTON +100
at BALTIMORE -158 Pittsburgh +134
at MILWAUKEE -290 Kansas City +235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -152 at SEATTLE +126

Top Stories