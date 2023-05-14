MLB

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -132 at BALTIMORE +113 at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -158 at WASHINGTON +135 Milwaukee OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati -125 at COLORADO +105 Philadelphia -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF at HOUSTON -179 Chicago Cubs +153 at SAN DIEGO -205 Kansas City +173 at OAKLAND OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS -120 Minnesota +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -215 Seattle +176

