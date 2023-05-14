MLB
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-132
|at BALTIMORE
|+113
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-158
|at WASHINGTON
|+135
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-125
|at COLORADO
|+105
|Philadelphia
|-115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-179
|Chicago Cubs
|+153
|at SAN DIEGO
|-205
|Kansas City
|+173
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-120
|Minnesota
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-215
|Seattle
|+176
