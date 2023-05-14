On Air:
The Associated Press
May 14, 2023 4:55 pm
MLB
Monday
MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -132 at BALTIMORE +113
at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -158 at WASHINGTON +135
Milwaukee OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
Cincinnati -125 at COLORADO +105
Philadelphia -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF
at HOUSTON -179 Chicago Cubs +153
at SAN DIEGO -205 Kansas City +173
at OAKLAND OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -120 Minnesota +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -215 Seattle +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

