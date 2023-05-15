MLB

Monday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE LA Angels

-126

at BALTIMORE

+108 at TORONTO

OFF

N.Y Yankees

MLB

Monday

American League

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -162 at WASHINGTON +136 Milwaukee OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati -120 at COLORADO +102 Philadelphia -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF at HOUSTON -184 Chicago Cubs +154 Arizona -215 at OAKLAND +180 at SAN DIEGO -210 Kansas City +176 Minnesota -118 at LA DODGERS +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -215 Seattle +176

