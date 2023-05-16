On Air:
NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at DENVER
6
(222½)
LA Lakers

MLB
Tuesday
American League

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 6 (222½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -130 LA Angels +110
at TORONTO -188 N.Y Yankees +158
Seattle -164 at BOSTON +138
Cleveland -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -158 Washington +134
at ST. LOUIS -180 Milwaukee +152
at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF
Philadelphia -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -118 at DETROIT +100
at N.Y METS -168 Tampa Bay +142
Atlanta -120 at TEXAS +102
at HOUSTON -184 Chicago Cubs +154
at SAN DIEGO -205 Kansas City +172
Arizona -154 at OAKLAND +130
at LA DODGERS -215 Minnesota +180

