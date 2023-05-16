NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at DENVER
6
(222½)
LA Lakers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|LA Angels
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-188
|N.Y Yankees
|+158
|Seattle
|-164
|at BOSTON
|+138
|Cleveland
|-124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-158
|Washington
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Milwaukee
|+152
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-118
|at DETROIT
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-168
|Tampa Bay
|+142
|Atlanta
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Chicago Cubs
|+154
|at SAN DIEGO
|-205
|Kansas City
|+172
|Arizona
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Minnesota
|+180
