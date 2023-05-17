NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (210½) Miami

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -138 LA Angels +118 N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102 at BOSTON -118 Seattle +100 Cleveland OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -116 at COLORADO -102 Philadelphia -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104 at MIAMI -132 Washington +112 Milwaukee -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -158 Pittsburgh +134 at LA DODGERS -210 Minnesota +176 Arizona -158 at OAKLAND +134 at SAN DIEGO -198 Kansas City +166 Tampa Bay -116 at N.Y METS -102 Atlanta -158 at TEXAS +134 at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136

