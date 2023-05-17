NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at BOSTON
8
(210½)
Miami
MLB
Wednesday
American League
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-138
|LA Angels
|+118
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-118
|Seattle
|+100
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at COLORADO
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
|at MIAMI
|-132
|Washington
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Pittsburgh
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|Minnesota
|+176
|Arizona
|-158
|at OAKLAND
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Kansas City
|+166
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|Atlanta
|-158
|at TEXAS
|+134
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
