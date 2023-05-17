On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
8
(210½)
Miami

MLB
Wednesday
American League

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 8 (210½) Miami

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -138 LA Angels +118
N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102
at BOSTON -118 Seattle +100
Cleveland OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -116 at COLORADO -102
Philadelphia -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104
at MIAMI -132 Washington +112
Milwaukee -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -158 Pittsburgh +134
at LA DODGERS -210 Minnesota +176
Arizona -158 at OAKLAND +134
at SAN DIEGO -198 Kansas City +166
Tampa Bay -116 at N.Y METS -102
Atlanta -158 at TEXAS +134
at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Sports News

Top Stories