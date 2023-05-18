On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at DENVER

(226½)
LA Lakers

MLB
Thursday
American League

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 LA Angels +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 Cleveland +116
at TORONTO -130 N.Y Yankees +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -154 Washington +130
LA Dodgers -148 at ST. LOUIS +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y METS OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -146 Florida +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

