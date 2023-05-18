NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at DENVER
5½
(226½)
LA Lakers
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-136
|Cleveland
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-130
|N.Y Yankees
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at ST. LOUIS
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|Florida
|+122
