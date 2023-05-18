NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 5½ (226½) LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 LA Angels +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 Cleveland +116 at TORONTO -130 N.Y Yankees +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -154 Washington +130 LA Dodgers -148 at ST. LOUIS +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y METS OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -146 Florida +122

