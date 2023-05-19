On Air:
The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
9
(215½)
Miami

MLB
Friday
American League

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 9 (215½) Miami

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -152 Baltimore +128
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -126 Kansas City +108
at HOUSTON -250 Oakland +205
Minnesota -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -174 at PITTSBURGH +146
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Chicago Cubs +108
LA Dodgers -138 at ST. LOUIS +118
Miami -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Milwaukee OFF
N.Y Yankees -162 at CINCINNATI +136
Detroit -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at N.Y METS -146 Cleveland +124
at ATLANTA -144 Seattle +122
at TEXAS -225 Colorado +188
at SAN DIEGO -152 Boston +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -126 Dallas +105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories