NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 5½ (222½) Denver

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -168 Kansas City +142 at TORONTO -148 Baltimore +126 at HOUSTON -270 Oakland +220 at LA ANGELS -126 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -142 Arizona +120 at PHILADELPHIA -174 Chicago Cubs +146 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Miami +108 LA Dodgers -122 at ST. LOUIS +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -240 Colorado +198 Detroit -112 at WASHINGTON -104 at CINCINNATI OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150 at TAMPA BAY -203 Milwaukee +170 at ATLANTA OFF Seattle OFF at SAN DIEGO -134 Boston +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -152 Florida +126

