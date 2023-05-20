NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS
5½
(222½)
Denver
MLB
Saturday
American League
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-168
|Kansas City
|+142
|at TORONTO
|-148
|Baltimore
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Oakland
|+220
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Chicago Cubs
|+146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|Detroit
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-104
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-178
|Cleveland
|+150
|at TAMPA BAY
|-203
|Milwaukee
|+170
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|Boston
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-152
|Florida
|+126
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
