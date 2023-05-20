On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 20, 2023 12:10 am
NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at LA LAKERS

(222½)
Denver

MLB
Saturday
American League

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -168 Kansas City +142
at TORONTO -148 Baltimore +126
at HOUSTON -270 Oakland +220
at LA ANGELS -126 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -142 Arizona +120
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Chicago Cubs +146
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Miami +108
LA Dodgers -122 at ST. LOUIS +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -240 Colorado +198
Detroit -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at CINCINNATI OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150
at TAMPA BAY -203 Milwaukee +170
at ATLANTA OFF Seattle OFF
at SAN DIEGO -134 Boston +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -152 Florida +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories