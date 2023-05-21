NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 3½ (213½) at MIAMI

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -200 Baltimore +168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -186 Kansas City +156 at HOUSTON -375 Oakland +300 at LA ANGELS -132 Minnesota +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -130 at PITTSBURGH +110 at PHILADELPHIA -120 Chicago Cubs +102 LA Dodgers -146 at ST. LOUIS +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Miami +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -148 at CINCINNATI +126 at WASHINGTON -136 Detroit +116 Seattle -110 at ATLANTA -106 at N.Y METS -168 Cleveland +142 at TAMPA BAY -142 Milwaukee +120 at TEXAS -215 Colorado +180 at SAN DIEGO -144 Boston +122 at N.Y METS -168 Cleveland +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -128 Dallas +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.