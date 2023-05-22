NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 3 (224½) Denver

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -127 Chicago White Sox +107 at TAMPA BAY -120 Toronto +102 Detroit -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 Boston OFF at LA ANGELS OFF at SEATTLE -320 Oakland +260

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -190 at CINCINNATI +160 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Arizona +188 at ATLANTA -142 LA Dodgers +120 Miami -136 at COLORADO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 Houston -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at MINNESOTA -154 San Francisco +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -115 Carolina -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.