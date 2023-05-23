NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at MIAMI
1½
(216½)
Boston
MLB
Tuesday
American League
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Toronto
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-184
|Baltimore
|+154
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Boston
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-235
|Oakland
|+194
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Arizona
|+112
|St. Louis
|-146
|at CINCINNATI
|+124
|San Diego
|-166
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|LA Dodgers
|+168
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Miami
|-124
|at COLORADO
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-172
|at PITTSBURGH
|+144
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
|Houston
|-130
|at MILWAUKEE
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-142
|Vegas
|+118
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
