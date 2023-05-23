On Air:
The Associated Press
May 23, 2023
< a min read
      

NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MIAMI

(216½)
Boston

MLB
Tuesday
American League

Chicago White Sox -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +108
at N.Y YANKEES -184 Baltimore +154
at KANSAS CITY OFF Detroit OFF
Boston -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at SEATTLE -235 Oakland +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Arizona +112
St. Louis -146 at CINCINNATI +124
San Diego -166 at WASHINGTON +140
at ATLANTA -200 LA Dodgers +168
N.Y Mets OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
Miami -124 at COLORADO +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -172 at PITTSBURGH +144
at MINNESOTA -136 San Francisco +116
Houston -130 at MILWAUKEE +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -142 Vegas +118

