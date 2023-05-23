NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 1½ (216½) Boston

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +108 at N.Y YANKEES -184 Baltimore +154 at KANSAS CITY OFF Detroit OFF Boston -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at SEATTLE -235 Oakland +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -132 Arizona +112 St. Louis -146 at CINCINNATI +124 San Diego -166 at WASHINGTON +140 at ATLANTA -200 LA Dodgers +168 N.Y Mets OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami -124 at COLORADO +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -172 at PITTSBURGH +144 at MINNESOTA -136 San Francisco +116 Houston -130 at MILWAUKEE +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -142 Vegas +118

