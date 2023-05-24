MLB

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -148 Chicago White Sox +126 at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto +168 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Baltimore +120 Detroit -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 Boston -116 at LA ANGELS -102 at SEATTLE -290 Oakland +235

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106 St. Louis -164 at CINCINNATI +138 San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130 LA Dodgers -110 at ATLANTA -106 N.Y Mets -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 Miami -164 at COLORADO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 Houston -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 at MINNESOTA -174 San Francisco +146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -114 Carolina -105

