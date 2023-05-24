On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 24, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Wednesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at CLEVELAND
-148
Chicago White Sox
+126

at TAMPA BAY
-200
Toronto
+168

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -114 Carolina -105

