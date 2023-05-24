MLB
Wednesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at CLEVELAND
-148
Chicago White Sox
+126
at TAMPA BAY
-200
Toronto
+168
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|St. Louis
|-164
|at CINCINNATI
|+138
|San Diego
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at ATLANTA
|-106
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|Miami
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|Houston
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-174
|San Francisco
|+146
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-114
|Carolina
|-105
