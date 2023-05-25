NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at BOSTON
8½
(215½)
Miami
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Toronto
|+120
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-168
|at CINCINNATI
|+142
|Miami
|-176
|at COLORADO
|+148
|San Diego
|-188
|at WASHINGTON
|+158
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-118
|N.Y Mets
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-122
|Vegas
|+102
