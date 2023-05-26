On Air:
The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 12:09 am
MLB
Friday
MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -152 at DETROIT +128
at BALTIMORE -134 Texas +114
Toronto -156 at MINNESOTA +132
Houston -260 at OAKLAND +215

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at ATLANTA -154 Philadelphia +130
at MILWAUKEE -142 San Francisco +120
N.Y Mets -220 at COLORADO +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -110 at TAMPA BAY -106
San Diego -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116
at CLEVELAND -124 St. Louis +106
at KANSAS CITY -132 Washington +112
at LA ANGELS -146 Miami +124
Boston -144 at ARIZONA +122
at SEATTLE -164 Pittsburgh +138

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories