MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-152
|at DETROIT
|+128
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Texas
|+114
|Toronto
|-156
|at MINNESOTA
|+132
|Houston
|-260
|at OAKLAND
|+215
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-154
|Philadelphia
|+130
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-220
|at COLORADO
|+184
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-106
|San Diego
|-136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+116
|at CLEVELAND
|-124
|St. Louis
|+106
|at KANSAS CITY
|-132
|Washington
|+112
|at LA ANGELS
|-146
|Miami
|+124
|Boston
|-144
|at ARIZONA
|+122
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
