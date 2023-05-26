MLB

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -152 at DETROIT +128 at BALTIMORE -134 Texas +114 Toronto -156 at MINNESOTA +132 Houston -260 at OAKLAND +215

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF at ATLANTA -154 Philadelphia +130 at MILWAUKEE -142 San Francisco +120 N.Y Mets -220 at COLORADO +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 San Diego -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116 at CLEVELAND -124 St. Louis +106 at KANSAS CITY -132 Washington +112 at LA ANGELS -146 Miami +124 Boston -144 at ARIZONA +122 at SEATTLE -164 Pittsburgh +138

