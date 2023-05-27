NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
3
(210)
at MIAMI
MLB
Saturday
American League
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|3
|(210)
|at MIAMI
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Toronto
|-144
|at MINNESOTA
|+122
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|Houston
|-275
|at OAKLAND
|+225
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|Philadelphia
|+110
|San Francisco
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|N.Y Mets
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|Washington
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|LA Dodgers
|+102
|Boston
|-130
|at ARIZONA
|+110
|St. Louis
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-210
|Miami
|+176
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-150
|Dallas
|+125
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.