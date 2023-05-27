On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 27, 2023 12:09 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Boston
3
(210)
at MIAMI

MLB
Saturday
American League

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to...

READ MORE

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 3 (210) at MIAMI

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox OFF at DETROIT OFF
Toronto -144 at MINNESOTA +122
at BALTIMORE -126 Texas +108
Houston -275 at OAKLAND +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -130 Philadelphia +110
San Francisco -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Cincinnati +150
N.Y Mets -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Diego +120
at SEATTLE -162 Pittsburgh +136
Washington -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
at TAMPA BAY -120 LA Dodgers +102
Boston -130 at ARIZONA +110
St. Louis -118 at CLEVELAND +100
at LA ANGELS -210 Miami +176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -150 Dallas +125

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News