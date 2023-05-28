On Air:
The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 11:39 am
MLB
Sunday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at BALTIMORE
-146
Texas
+124

Chicago White Sox
-116
at DETROIT
-102

