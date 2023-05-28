MLB
Sunday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at BALTIMORE
-146
Texas
+124
Chicago White Sox
-116
at DETROIT
-102
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-146
|Texas
|+124
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Toronto
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|Houston
|-270
|at OAKLAND
|+220
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+225
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|LA Dodgers
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|St. Louis
|-146
|at CLEVELAND
|+124
|Washington
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Miami
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|Boston
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.