On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 29, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Monday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON

(203½)
Miami

MLB
Monday
American League

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to...

READ MORE

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (203½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120
Texas -176 at DETROIT +148
at HOUSTON -126 Minnesota +108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 LA Angels +116
at SEATTLE -134 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -190 Colorado +160
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Pittsburgh +116
at LA DODGERS -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -215 Kansas City +180
Tampa Bay -130 at CHICAGO CUBS +110
Atlanta -240 at OAKLAND +198

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -125 Vegas +104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Cisco Live!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories