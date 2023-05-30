MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Texas
-134
at DETROIT
+114
at BALTIMORE
-146
Cleveland
+124
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-134
|at DETROIT
|+114
|at BALTIMORE
|-146
|Cleveland
|+124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-148
|LA Angels
|+126
|Minnesota
|-122
|at HOUSTON
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|N.Y Yankees
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|Philadelphia
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-157
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|at LA DODGERS
|-335
|Washington
|+270
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-198
|Cincinnati
|+166
|at ST. LOUIS
|-198
|Kansas City
|+166
|Tampa Bay
|-196
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+164
|Atlanta
|-245
|at OAKLAND
|+200
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.