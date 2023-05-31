On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Wednesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at DETROIT
OFF
Texas
OFF

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
-146
LA Angels
+124

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create...

READ MORE

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Texas OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -146 LA Angels +124
at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF
at HOUSTON -178 Minnesota +150
at SEATTLE -148 N.Y Yankees +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Pittsburgh +108
at LA DODGERS -235 Washington +194
San Diego -132 at MIAMI +112
Philadelphia -120 at N.Y METS +102
at ARIZONA -172 Colorado +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -138 at CHICAGO CUBS +118
Atlanta -235 at OAKLAND +194
at TORONTO -200 Milwaukee +168
at BOSTON -174 Cincinnati +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 Cyber/Electronic Warfare Convergence
6|6 Modernization for Government with Red...
6|6 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories