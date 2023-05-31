MLB

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Texas OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -146 LA Angels +124 at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF at HOUSTON -178 Minnesota +150 at SEATTLE -148 N.Y Yankees +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Pittsburgh +108 at LA DODGERS -235 Washington +194 San Diego -132 at MIAMI +112 Philadelphia -120 at N.Y METS +102 at ARIZONA -172 Colorado +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -138 at CHICAGO CUBS +118 Atlanta -235 at OAKLAND +194 at TORONTO -200 Milwaukee +168 at BOSTON -174 Cincinnati +146

