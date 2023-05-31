MLB
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-178
|Minnesota
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|N.Y Yankees
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|San Diego
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-172
|Colorado
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+118
|Atlanta
|-235
|at OAKLAND
|+194
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Milwaukee
|+168
|at BOSTON
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+146
