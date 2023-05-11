Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom leads Soudal Open after first-round 64

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom shot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European tour on Thursday.

The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom, who came through qualifying school at the end of last year to get his tour card, made seven birdies in his first 13 holes before parring his way home at Rinkven International Golf Club in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

“I always enjoyed playing in Belgium when we played here on the (second-tier) Challenge Tour,” he said. “I like the course because it’s narrow and not so long, so it should fit me well.

“When I saw it during the practice round, I was very pleased with the course. I’m glad I could take advantage of it.”

Four players are tied for second place behind the 34-year-old Forsstrom: fellow Swede Jens Dantorp, James Morrison and Andrew Wilson of England and Germany’s Marcel Siem.

Siem, who made nine birdies, is seeking a second victory of the season after his win at the Hero Indian Open in February.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

