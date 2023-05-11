On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US captain Tyler Adams set to miss rest of season for Leeds

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 12:45 pm
< a min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. Leeds then visits West Ham...

READ MORE

LEEDS, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. Leeds then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.

The team has missed the protection Adams gives to its defense, losing six of its nine matches since he last appeared on March 11 and conceding an average of three goals a game in that spell.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

Adams joined Leeds from Leipzig in the offseason last year.

The United States’ next game is against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 MAS Sales Reporting Portal Training
5|17 FAST23 Virtual Conference: Building a...
5|17 How to Reduce Cyber Risk With Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories