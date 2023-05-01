On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hurt hip

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 6:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.

New York announced the move before Monday night’s series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday.

Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.

New York announced the move before Monday night’s series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday.

Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice.

A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract. He hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, batting .311 with 131 RBIs, tying the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead.

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

New York lost six of eight heading into the homestand, its record down to 15-14. The Yankees totaled eight runs during the six losses.

Outfielder/infielder Franchy Cordero was recalled Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 Central Florida AFCEA Chapter SOFWeek...
5|7 AUSA/ODYD Pop-Up 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories