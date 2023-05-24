On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yuli Gurriel has 4 hits to help Marlins rout Rockies 10-2

CRAIG MEYER
May 24, 2023 11:29 pm
1 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Yuli Gurriel had four hits, Sandy Alcantara limited Colorado to two runs in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Rockies 10-2 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alcantara (2-5) put together one of his best outings in what has been a difficult season, striking out three and allowing his second-fewest runs this season.

Major league hitting leader Luis Arraez doubled in two runs in a three-run fifth...

READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Yuli Gurriel had four hits, Sandy Alcantara limited Colorado to two runs in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Rockies 10-2 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alcantara (2-5) put together one of his best outings in what has been a difficult season, striking out three and allowing his second-fewest runs this season.

Major league hitting leader Luis Arraez doubled in two runs in a three-run fifth inning that gave the Marlins a 5-1 lead.

Jonathan Davis was 3 for 4 with a solo homer a day after being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville. Jorge Soler hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Jacob Stallings had two doubles and an RBI. The Marlins catcher was batting just .127 with three extra-base hits in his first 23 games this season. In addition to his four hits, Gurriel had two runs and an RBI.

The victory was a rare blowout for the Marlins, whose previous nine games had been decided by two runs or fewer.

In his second career MLB start, Rockies right-hander Karl Kauffmann (0-2) gave up five earned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, with all five runs and five of the six hits coming in his final 1 1/3 innings.

Elias Diaz, who came into the matchup second to Arraez in batting average, homered for the Rockies. With an RBI double in the first inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 32 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Arraez left the game in the eighth inning with a left leg cramp.

UP NEXT

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA) will face Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA) on Thursday.

        Read more: Sports News

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|31 Gartner CFO & Finance Executive...
5|31 Unlocking Business Success with...
5|31 Adapting for Resilience: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories