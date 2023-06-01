All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|40
|18
|.690
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|26-6
|14-12
|Baltimore
|35
|21
|.625
|4
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-12
|18-9
|New York
|34
|24
|.586
|6
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-13
|15-11
|Toronto
|29
|27
|.518
|10
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|14-10
|15-17
|Boston
|28
|27
|.509
|10½
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|15-13
|13-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|29
|27
|.518
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-12
|13-15
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|2
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|14-13
|12-15
|Cleveland
|25
|30
|.455
|3½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|12-15
|13-15
|Chicago
|23
|35
|.397
|7
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-15
|10-20
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|12
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|8-21
|9-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-8
|19-12
|Houston
|32
|23
|.582
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-13
|17-10
|Los Angeles
|30
|27
|.526
|6
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|15-13
|15-14
|Seattle
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|17-15
|12-12
|Oakland
|12
|46
|.207
|24½
|21½
|2-8
|L-1
|7-24
|5-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|15-14
|18-9
|Miami
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-12
|14-15
|New York
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-9
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|25
|30
|.455
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|14-10
|11-20
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|9
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|11-17
|13-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|29
|26
|.527
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|13-14
|Pittsburgh
|28
|27
|.509
|1
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|12-13
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|26
|29
|.473
|3
|2½
|7-3
|W-5
|14-14
|12-15
|St. Louis
|25
|32
|.439
|5
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-16
|13-16
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|9-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|19-8
|15-15
|Arizona
|33
|23
|.589
|½
|+4
|7-3
|W-4
|18-12
|15-11
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|16-13
|12-15
|San Diego
|25
|30
|.455
|8
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-15
|13-15
|Colorado
|24
|33
|.421
|10
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|15-14
|9-19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
Arizona 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
