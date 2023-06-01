On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _ _ 6-4 W-1 26-6 14-12
Baltimore 35 21 .625 4 +2½ 5-5 L-1 17-12 18-9
New York 34 24 .586 6 6-4 L-1 19-13 15-11
Toronto 29 27 .518 10 4-6 L-1 14-10 15-17
Boston 28 27 .509 10½ 4 3-7 L-3 15-13 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 29 27 .518 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-12 13-15
Detroit 26 28 .481 2 6-4 W-1 14-13 12-15
Cleveland 25 30 .455 7 5-5 W-1 12-15 13-15
Chicago 23 35 .397 7 10½ 4-6 L-1 13-15 10-20
Kansas City 17 39 .304 12 15½ 3-7 L-1 8-21 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 35 20 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 16-8 19-12
Houston 32 23 .582 3 _ 6-4 L-1 15-13 17-10
Los Angeles 30 27 .526 6 3 6-4 W-1 15-13 15-14
Seattle 29 27 .518 7-3 W-1 17-15 12-12
Oakland 12 46 .207 24½ 21½ 2-8 L-1 7-24 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 33 23 .589 _ _ 4-6 W-1 15-14 18-9
Miami 29 27 .518 4 _ 5-5 W-1 15-12 14-15
New York 29 27 .518 4 _ 6-4 W-2 14-9 15-18
Philadelphia 25 30 .455 4-6 L-3 14-10 11-20
Washington 24 32 .429 9 5 5-5 W-1 11-17 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 _ _ 5-5 W-1 16-12 13-14
Pittsburgh 28 27 .509 1 ½ 4-6 W-2 12-13 16-14
Cincinnati 26 29 .473 3 7-3 W-5 14-14 12-15
St. Louis 25 32 .439 5 5-5 W-1 12-16 13-16
Chicago 24 31 .436 5 4-6 L-1 15-16 9-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 34 23 .596 _ _ 5-5 L-1 19-8 15-15
Arizona 33 23 .589 ½ +4 7-3 W-4 18-12 15-11
San Francisco 28 28 .500 1 6-4 L-2 16-13 12-15
San Diego 25 30 .455 8 5-5 L-1 12-15 13-15
Colorado 24 33 .421 10 5-5 L-3 15-14 9-19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 5, Boston 4

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Texas (Gray 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Miami 2, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 5, Boston 4

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3) at San Diego (Wacha 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

