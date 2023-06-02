On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
40
18
.690
_
_
6-4
W-1
26-6
14-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 27 .526 _ _ 5-5 W-2 17-12 13-15
Detroit 26 28 .481 6 6-4 W-1 14-13 12-15
Cleveland 25 31 .446 8 5-5 L-1 12-15 13-16
Chicago 23 35 .397 11 4-6 L-1 13-15 10-20
Kansas City 17 39 .304 12½ 16 3-7 L-1 8-21 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 35 20 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 16-8 19-12
Houston 33 23 .589 _ 6-4 W-1 16-13 17-10
Seattle 29 27 .518 4 7-3 W-1 17-15 12-12
Los Angeles 30 28 .517 4 5-5 L-1 15-13 15-15
Oakland 12 46 .207 24½ 22 2-8 L-1 7-24 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 33 23 .589 _ _ 4-6 W-1 15-14 18-9
New York 30 27 .526 +1 6-4 W-3 15-9 15-18
Miami 29 28 .509 _ 5-5 L-1 15-13 14-15
Philadelphia 25 31 .446 8 3-7 L-4 14-10 11-21
Washington 24 32 .429 9 5-5 W-1 11-17 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 27 .518 _ _ 4-6 L-1 16-12 13-15
Pittsburgh 28 27 .509 ½ _ 4-6 W-2 12-13 16-14
Cincinnati 26 30 .464 3 7-3 L-1 14-14 12-16
St. Louis 25 32 .439 4 5-5 W-1 12-16 13-16
Chicago 24 31 .436 4 4-6 L-1 15-16 9-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 34 23 .596 _ _ 7-3 W-5 19-12 15-11
Los Angeles 34 23 .596 _ +5 5-5 L-1 19-8 15-15
San Francisco 28 28 .500 ½ 6-4 L-2 16-13 12-15
San Diego 26 30 .464 6-4 W-1 12-15 14-15
Colorado 24 34 .414 10½ 4-6 L-4 15-14 9-20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-1) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories