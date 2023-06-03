On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 9:58 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
40
18
.690
_
_
6-4
W-1
26-6
14-12

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _ _ 6-4 W-1 26-6 14-12
Baltimore 36 21 .632 +3 5-5 W-1 17-12 19-9
New York 34 25 .576 _ 5-5 L-2 19-13 15-12
Toronto 31 27 .534 9 6-4 W-2 15-10 16-17
Boston 29 27 .518 10 3-7 W-1 16-13 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 27 .534 _ _ 6-4 W-3 18-12 13-15
Detroit 26 29 .473 6 5-5 L-1 14-13 12-16
Cleveland 25 32 .439 8 4-6 L-2 12-15 13-17
Chicago 24 35 .407 10 5-5 W-1 14-15 10-20
Kansas City 17 40 .298 13½ 16 3-7 L-2 8-22 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 36 20 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 17-8 19-12
Houston 34 23 .596 +1 6-4 W-2 17-13 17-10
Seattle 29 28 .509 4 6-4 L-1 17-15 12-13
Los Angeles 30 29 .508 4 4-6 L-2 15-13 15-16
Oakland 12 47 .203 25½ 22 2-8 L-2 7-24 5-23

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 33 24 .579 _ _ 4-6 L-1 15-14 18-10
Miami 30 28 .517 _ 6-4 W-1 16-13 14-15
New York 30 28 .517 _ 5-5 L-1 15-10 15-18
Philadelphia 25 32 .439 8 3-7 L-5 14-10 11-22
Washington 25 32 .439 8 5-5 W-2 12-17 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 30 27 .526 _ _ 5-5 W-1 16-12 14-15
Pittsburgh 29 27 .518 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 13-13 16-14
Cincinnati 26 31 .456 4 6-4 L-2 14-15 12-16
Chicago 25 31 .446 4 5-5 W-1 15-16 10-15
St. Louis 25 33 .431 5 4-6 L-1 12-16 13-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 35 23 .603 _ _ 7-3 W-6 20-12 15-11
Los Angeles 35 23 .603 _ +5 6-4 W-1 20-8 15-15
San Francisco 28 29 .491 5-5 L-3 16-14 12-15
San Diego 26 31 .456 5-5 L-1 12-16 14-15
Colorado 25 34 .424 10½ 4-6 W-1 15-14 10-20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-4) at San Diego (Weathers 1-3), 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 NAICS Codes & Identifying Bids:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories