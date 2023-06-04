All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|41
|19
|.683
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|26-6
|15-13
|Baltimore
|36
|22
|.621
|4
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|17-12
|19-10
|New York
|35
|25
|.583
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-13
|16-12
|Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|8½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|15-10
|17-17
|Boston
|30
|28
|.517
|10
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|17-14
|13-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-13
|13-15
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|3½
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|14-13
|12-17
|Cleveland
|26
|32
|.448
|4½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|12-15
|14-17
|Chicago
|25
|35
|.417
|6½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|15-15
|10-20
|Kansas City
|17
|41
|.293
|13½
|17
|3-7
|L-3
|8-23
|9-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|18-8
|19-12
|Houston
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|+1
|7-3
|W-3
|18-13
|17-10
|Los Angeles
|30
|30
|.500
|8½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|15-13
|15-17
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|17-15
|12-14
|Oakland
|12
|48
|.200
|26½
|23
|2-8
|L-3
|7-24
|5-24
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|34
|24
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-14
|19-10
|Miami
|31
|28
|.525
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|17-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|15-11
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|26
|32
|.448
|8
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-10
|12-22
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|9
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-18
|13-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|31
|27
|.534
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-12
|15-15
|Pittsburgh
|30
|27
|.526
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|14-13
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|26
|32
|.448
|5
|4½
|6-4
|L-3
|14-16
|12-16
|Chicago
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|10-16
|St. Louis
|25
|34
|.424
|6½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|12-16
|13-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|15-11
|Los Angeles
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|+4
|5-5
|L-1
|20-9
|15-15
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-14
|12-15
|San Diego
|27
|31
|.466
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-16
|14-15
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|9½
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|15-14
|11-20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 16, Seattle 6
Miami 12, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8
Miami 12, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
