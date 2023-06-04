On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 4, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
41
19
.683
_
_
6-4
W-1
26-6
15-13

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 41 19 .683 _ _ 6-4 W-1 26-6 15-13
Baltimore 36 22 .621 4 +2 5-5 L-1 17-12 19-10
New York 35 25 .583 6 _ 5-5 W-1 19-13 16-12
Toronto 32 27 .542 6-4 W-3 15-10 17-17
Boston 30 28 .517 10 4 4-6 L-1 17-14 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 28 .525 _ _ 6-4 L-1 18-13 13-15
Detroit 26 30 .464 7 5-5 L-2 14-13 12-17
Cleveland 26 32 .448 8 5-5 W-1 12-15 14-17
Chicago 25 35 .417 10 5-5 W-2 15-15 10-20
Kansas City 17 41 .293 13½ 17 3-7 L-3 8-23 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 37 20 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-2 18-8 19-12
Houston 35 23 .603 +1 7-3 W-3 18-13 17-10
Los Angeles 30 30 .500 5 3-7 L-3 15-13 15-17
Seattle 29 29 .500 5 5-5 L-2 17-15 12-14
Oakland 12 48 .200 26½ 23 2-8 L-3 7-24 5-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 34 24 .586 _ _ 5-5 W-1 15-14 19-10
Miami 31 28 .525 _ 7-3 W-2 17-13 14-15
New York 30 29 .508 1 5-5 L-2 15-11 15-18
Philadelphia 26 32 .448 8 4-6 W-1 14-10 12-22
Washington 25 33 .431 9 5-5 L-1 12-18 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 31 27 .534 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-12 15-15
Pittsburgh 30 27 .526 ½ _ 5-5 W-4 14-13 16-14
Cincinnati 26 32 .448 5 6-4 L-3 14-16 12-16
Chicago 25 32 .439 5 4-6 L-1 15-16 10-16
St. Louis 25 34 .424 6 4-6 L-2 12-16 13-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 35 24 .593 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-13 15-11
Los Angeles 35 24 .593 _ +4 5-5 L-1 20-9 15-15
San Francisco 29 29 .500 5-5 W-1 17-14 12-15
San Diego 27 31 .466 5-5 W-1 13-16 14-15
Colorado 26 34 .433 5-5 W-2 15-14 11-20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 16, Seattle 6

Miami 12, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8

Miami 12, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

