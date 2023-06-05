On Air: For Your Benefit
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 5, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
42
19
.689
_
_
6-4
W-2
26-6
16-13

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 42 19 .689 _ _ 6-4 W-2 26-6 16-13
Baltimore 37 22 .627 4 +2 5-5 W-1 17-12 20-10
New York 36 25 .590 6 _ 6-4 W-2 19-13 17-12
Toronto 33 27 .550 7-3 W-4 15-10 18-17
Boston 30 29 .508 11 5 4-6 L-2 17-15 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 29 .517 _ _ 5-5 L-2 18-14 13-15
Cleveland 27 32 .458 8 6-4 W-2 12-15 15-17
Detroit 26 31 .456 8 4-6 L-3 14-13 12-18
Chicago 26 35 .426 10 5-5 W-3 16-15 10-20
Kansas City 18 41 .305 12½ 17 4-6 W-1 9-23 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 38 20 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-3 19-8 19-12
Houston 35 24 .593 _ 7-3 L-1 18-14 17-10
Los Angeles 31 30 .508 5 3-7 W-1 15-13 16-17
Seattle 29 30 .492 6 4-6 L-3 17-15 12-15
Oakland 12 49 .197 27½ 24 2-8 L-4 7-24 5-25

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 35 24 .593 _ _ 5-5 W-2 15-14 20-10
Miami 32 28 .533 _ 7-3 W-3 18-13 14-15
New York 30 30 .500 2 5-5 L-3 15-12 15-18
Philadelphia 27 32 .458 8 4-6 W-2 14-10 13-22
Washington 25 34 .424 10 4-6 L-2 12-19 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 32 27 .542 _ _ 5-5 W-3 16-12 16-15
Pittsburgh 31 27 .534 ½ _ 6-4 W-5 15-13 16-14
Chicago 26 32 .448 5 4-6 W-1 15-16 11-16
Cincinnati 26 33 .441 6 5-5 L-4 14-17 12-16
St. Louis 25 35 .417 7 3-7 L-3 12-16 13-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 35 25 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-2 20-14 15-11
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 _ +3 4-6 L-2 20-10 15-15
San Francisco 29 30 .492 5-5 L-1 17-15 12-15
San Diego 27 32 .458 5-5 L-1 13-17 14-15
Colorado 26 35 .426 4-6 L-1 15-14 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Texas 12, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Top Stories