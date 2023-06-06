All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|43
|19
|.694
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-6
|17-13
|Baltimore
|37
|22
|.627
|4½
|+2
|5-5
|W-1
|17-12
|20-10
|New York
|36
|25
|.590
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-13
|17-12
|Toronto
|33
|28
|.541
|9½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|15-11
|18-17
|Boston
|30
|30
|.500
|12
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-16
|13-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|29
|.517
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|18-14
|13-15
|Cleveland
|27
|32
|.458
|3½
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|12-15
|15-17
|Detroit
|26
|32
|.448
|4
|8½
|3-7
|L-4
|14-13
|12-19
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|5½
|10
|5-5
|W-3
|16-15
|10-20
|Kansas City
|18
|42
|.300
|13
|17½
|3-7
|L-1
|9-23
|9-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|39
|20
|.661
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|20-8
|19-12
|Houston
|36
|24
|.600
|3½
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|18-14
|18-10
|Los Angeles
|31
|30
|.508
|9
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|15-13
|16-17
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|17-15
|12-15
|Oakland
|12
|50
|.194
|28½
|24½
|2-8
|L-5
|7-24
|5-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|15-14
|20-10
|Miami
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|+½
|8-2
|W-4
|19-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|15-12
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
|7½
|4
|5-5
|W-3
|15-10
|13-22
|Washington
|25
|34
|.424
|10
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|12-19
|13-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|32
|27
|.542
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|16-13
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|16-12
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|27
|33
|.450
|5½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|15-17
|12-16
|Chicago
|26
|33
|.441
|6
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|11-17
|St. Louis
|25
|36
|.410
|8
|7½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-16
|13-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|20-14
|15-11
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|+3
|4-6
|L-2
|20-10
|15-15
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|5½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-15
|12-15
|San Diego
|28
|32
|.467
|7
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|14-17
|14-15
|Colorado
|26
|35
|.426
|9½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-14
|11-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Houston 11, Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
