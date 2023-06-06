On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 43 19 .694 _ _ 6-4 W-3 26-6 17-13
Baltimore 37 22 .627 +2 5-5 W-1 17-12 20-10
New York 36 25 .590 _ 6-4 W-2 19-13 17-12
Toronto 33 28 .541 3 7-3 L-1 15-11 18-17
Boston 30 30 .500 12 4-6 L-3 17-16 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 29 .517 _ _ 5-5 L-2 18-14 13-15
Cleveland 27 32 .458 8 6-4 W-2 12-15 15-17
Detroit 26 32 .448 4 3-7 L-4 14-13 12-19
Chicago 26 35 .426 10 5-5 W-3 16-15 10-20
Kansas City 18 42 .300 13 17½ 3-7 L-1 9-23 9-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 39 20 .661 _ _ 8-2 W-4 20-8 19-12
Houston 36 24 .600 7-3 W-1 18-14 18-10
Los Angeles 31 30 .508 9 5 3-7 W-1 15-13 16-17
Seattle 29 30 .492 10 6 4-6 L-3 17-15 12-15
Oakland 12 50 .194 28½ 24½ 2-8 L-5 7-24 5-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 35 24 .593 _ _ 5-5 W-2 15-14 20-10
Miami 33 28 .541 3 8-2 W-4 19-13 14-15
New York 30 30 .500 2 5-5 L-3 15-12 15-18
Philadelphia 28 32 .467 4 5-5 W-3 15-10 13-22
Washington 25 34 .424 10 4-6 L-2 12-19 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 32 27 .542 _ _ 7-3 W-6 16-13 16-14
Milwaukee 32 28 .533 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 16-12 16-16
Cincinnati 27 33 .450 5 6-4 W-1 15-17 12-16
Chicago 26 33 .441 6 4-6 L-1 15-16 11-17
St. Louis 25 36 .410 8 3-7 L-4 12-16 13-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 35 25 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-2 20-14 15-11
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 _ +3 4-6 L-2 20-10 15-15
San Francisco 29 30 .492 5-5 L-1 17-15 12-15
San Diego 28 32 .467 7 4 5-5 W-1 14-17 14-15
Colorado 26 35 .426 4-6 L-1 15-14 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

