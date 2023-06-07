On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 7, 2023 9:58 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 44 19 .698 _ _ 6-4 W-4 27-6 17-13
Baltimore 37 23 .617 +2 4-6 L-1 17-12 20-11
New York 36 26 .581 _ 6-4 L-1 19-14 17-12
Toronto 34 28 .548 2 7-3 W-1 16-11 18-17
Boston 31 30 .508 12 4-6 W-1 17-16 14-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 30 .508 _ _ 5-5 L-3 18-14 13-16
Cleveland 27 33 .450 8 5-5 L-1 12-16 15-17
Detroit 26 33 .441 4 3-7 L-5 14-13 12-20
Chicago 27 35 .435 9 6-4 W-4 16-15 11-20
Kansas City 18 43 .295 13 17½ 3-7 L-2 9-23 9-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 40 20 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-5 21-8 19-12
Houston 36 25 .590 6-4 L-1 18-14 18-11
Los Angeles 32 30 .516 9 4 4-6 W-2 16-13 16-17
Seattle 30 30 .500 10 5 4-6 W-1 17-15 13-15
Oakland 13 50 .206 28½ 23½ 3-7 W-1 7-24 6-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 36 24 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-3 16-14 20-10
Miami 34 28 .548 3 +1 8-2 W-5 20-13 14-15
New York 30 31 .492 4-6 L-4 15-12 15-19
Philadelphia 29 32 .475 5-5 W-4 16-10 13-22
Washington 25 35 .417 11 7 4-6 L-3 12-20 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 28 .541 _ _ 6-4 W-1 17-12 16-16
Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 16-14 16-14
Cincinnati 28 33 .459 5 6-4 W-2 16-17 12-16
Chicago 26 34 .433 6 4-6 L-2 15-16 11-18
St. Louis 25 37 .403 8 2-8 L-5 12-16 13-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 36 25 .590 _ _ 7-3 W-1 20-14 16-11
Los Angeles 35 26 .574 1 +2½ 4-6 L-3 20-10 15-16
San Francisco 30 30 .500 2 5-5 W-1 17-15 13-15
San Diego 28 33 .459 8 4-6 L-1 14-18 14-15
Colorado 26 36 .419 10½ 7 4-6 L-2 15-15 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 10, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

