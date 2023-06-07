All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|44
|19
|.698
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|27-6
|17-13
|Baltimore
|37
|23
|.617
|5½
|+2
|4-6
|L-1
|17-12
|20-11
|New York
|36
|26
|.581
|7½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-14
|17-12
|Toronto
|34
|28
|.548
|9½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|16-11
|18-17
|Boston
|31
|30
|.508
|12
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-16
|14-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|18-14
|13-16
|Cleveland
|27
|33
|.450
|3½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|12-16
|15-17
|Detroit
|26
|33
|.441
|4
|8½
|3-7
|L-5
|14-13
|12-20
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|4½
|9
|6-4
|W-4
|16-15
|11-20
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|.295
|13
|17½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-23
|9-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|40
|20
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|21-8
|19-12
|Houston
|36
|25
|.590
|4½
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|18-14
|18-11
|Los Angeles
|32
|30
|.516
|9
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|16-13
|16-17
|Seattle
|30
|30
|.500
|10
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|17-15
|13-15
|Oakland
|13
|50
|.206
|28½
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-24
|6-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|16-14
|20-10
|Miami
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|+1
|8-2
|W-5
|20-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|31
|.492
|6½
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|15-12
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|W-4
|16-10
|13-22
|Washington
|25
|35
|.417
|11
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|12-20
|13-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|28
|.541
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|17-12
|16-16
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-14
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|28
|33
|.459
|5
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-17
|12-16
|Chicago
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|15-16
|11-18
|St. Louis
|25
|37
|.403
|8½
|8
|2-8
|L-5
|12-16
|13-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|36
|25
|.590
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|20-14
|16-11
|Los Angeles
|35
|26
|.574
|1
|+2½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-10
|15-16
|San Francisco
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|17-15
|13-15
|San Diego
|28
|33
|.459
|8
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|14-18
|14-15
|Colorado
|26
|36
|.419
|10½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|15-15
|11-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 5, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 10, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
