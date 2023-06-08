On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
45
19
.703
_
_
7-3
W-5
28-6
17-13

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 45 19 .703 _ _ 7-3 W-5 28-6 17-13
Baltimore 37 24 .607 +1½ 4-6 L-2 17-12 20-12
New York 36 26 .581 8 _ 6-4 L-1 19-14 17-12
Toronto 35 28 .556 8-2 W-2 17-11 18-17
Boston 31 31 .500 13 5 3-7 L-1 17-16 14-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 31 .500 _ _ 4-6 L-4 18-14 13-17
Cleveland 28 33 .459 6-4 W-1 13-16 15-17
Detroit 26 33 .441 3-7 L-5 14-13 12-20
Chicago 27 35 .435 4 9 6-4 W-4 16-15 11-20
Kansas City 18 44 .290 13 18 3-7 L-3 9-23 9-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 40 21 .656 _ _ 7-3 L-1 21-9 19-12
Houston 36 26 .581 _ 5-5 L-2 18-14 18-12
Los Angeles 33 30 .524 8 5-5 W-3 17-13 16-17
Seattle 30 31 .492 10 4-6 L-1 17-15 13-16
Oakland 14 50 .219 27½ 23 4-6 W-2 7-24 7-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 37 24 .607 _ _ 6-4 W-4 17-14 20-10
Miami 35 28 .556 3 +2 8-2 W-6 21-13 14-15
New York 30 32 .484 3-7 L-5 15-12 15-20
Philadelphia 29 32 .475 8 3 5-5 W-4 16-10 13-22
Washington 25 36 .410 12 7 3-7 L-4 12-21 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 _ _ 7-3 W-2 18-12 16-16
Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 _ 6-4 L-2 16-15 16-14
Cincinnati 29 33 .468 5 6-4 W-3 17-17 12-16
Chicago 26 35 .426 6 4-6 L-3 15-16 11-19
St. Louis 26 37 .413 7 3-7 W-1 12-16 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 37 25 .597 _ _ 8-2 W-2 20-14 17-11
Los Angeles 35 27 .565 2 +2½ 4-6 L-4 20-10 15-17
San Francisco 31 30 .508 1 5-5 W-2 17-15 14-15
San Diego 29 33 .468 8 5-5 W-1 15-18 14-15
Colorado 26 37 .413 11½ 7 3-7 L-3 15-16 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Arizona 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

