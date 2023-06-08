All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|45
|19
|.703
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|28-6
|17-13
|Baltimore
|37
|24
|.607
|6½
|+1½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-12
|20-12
|New York
|36
|26
|.581
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-14
|17-12
|Toronto
|35
|28
|.556
|9½
|1½
|8-2
|W-2
|17-11
|18-17
|Boston
|31
|31
|.500
|13
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|17-16
|14-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|31
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|18-14
|13-17
|Cleveland
|28
|33
|.459
|2½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-16
|15-17
|Detroit
|26
|33
|.441
|3½
|8½
|3-7
|L-5
|14-13
|12-20
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|4
|9
|6-4
|W-4
|16-15
|11-20
|Kansas City
|18
|44
|.290
|13
|18
|3-7
|L-3
|9-23
|9-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|40
|21
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-9
|19-12
|Houston
|36
|26
|.581
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|18-14
|18-12
|Los Angeles
|33
|30
|.524
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-3
|17-13
|16-17
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|10
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-15
|13-16
|Oakland
|14
|50
|.219
|27½
|23
|4-6
|W-2
|7-24
|7-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|37
|24
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|17-14
|20-10
|Miami
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|+2
|8-2
|W-6
|21-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|32
|.484
|7½
|2½
|3-7
|L-5
|15-12
|15-20
|Philadelphia
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-4
|16-10
|13-22
|Washington
|25
|36
|.410
|12
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|12-21
|13-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|18-12
|16-16
|Pittsburgh
|32
|29
|.525
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|16-15
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|29
|33
|.468
|5
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|17-17
|12-16
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|15-16
|11-19
|St. Louis
|26
|37
|.413
|8½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|12-16
|14-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|37
|25
|.597
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|20-14
|17-11
|Los Angeles
|35
|27
|.565
|2
|+2½
|4-6
|L-4
|20-10
|15-17
|San Francisco
|31
|30
|.508
|5½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|17-15
|14-15
|San Diego
|29
|33
|.468
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-18
|14-15
|Colorado
|26
|37
|.413
|11½
|7
|3-7
|L-3
|15-16
|11-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Arizona 6, Washington 2
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.
