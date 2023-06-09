On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 9, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
46
19
.708
_
_
7-3
W-6
29-6
17-13

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 46 19 .708 _ _ 7-3 W-6 29-6 17-13
Baltimore 38 24 .613 +2½ 5-5 W-1 17-12 21-12
New York 37 27 .578 6-4 W-1 20-15 17-12
Toronto 36 28 .563 ½ 8-2 W-3 18-11 18-17
Boston 31 32 .492 14 5 3-7 L-2 17-16 14-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 32 .492 _ _ 4-6 L-5 18-14 13-18
Cleveland 29 33 .468 6-4 W-2 14-16 15-17
Chicago 28 36 .438 6-4 L-1 16-15 12-21
Detroit 26 34 .433 2-8 L-6 14-13 12-21
Kansas City 18 44 .290 12½ 17½ 3-7 L-3 9-23 9-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 40 21 .656 _ _ 7-3 L-1 21-9 19-12
Houston 36 27 .571 5 _ 5-5 L-3 18-14 18-13
Los Angeles 34 30 .531 6-4 W-4 18-13 16-17
Seattle 30 31 .492 10 5 4-6 L-1 17-15 13-16
Oakland 14 50 .219 27½ 22½ 4-6 W-2 7-24 7-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 38 24 .613 _ _ 7-3 W-5 18-14 20-10
Miami 35 28 .556 +2 8-2 W-6 21-13 14-15
Philadelphia 30 32 .484 8 5-5 W-5 17-10 13-22
New York 30 33 .476 3 3-7 L-6 15-12 15-21
Washington 25 36 .410 12½ 7 3-7 L-4 12-21 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 34 29 .540 _ _ 6-4 L-1 18-13 16-16
Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 1 _ 6-4 L-2 16-15 16-14
Cincinnati 29 34 .460 5 4 5-5 L-1 17-18 12-16
Chicago 26 36 .419 4-6 L-4 15-16 11-20
St. Louis 26 37 .413 8 7 3-7 W-1 12-16 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 37 25 .597 _ _ 8-2 W-2 20-14 17-11
Los Angeles 36 27 .571 +3 4-6 W-1 20-10 16-17
San Francisco 32 30 .516 5 ½ 5-5 W-3 17-15 15-15
San Diego 29 33 .468 8 5-5 W-1 15-18 14-15
Colorado 26 38 .406 12 2-8 L-4 15-17 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 Denver Federal Center Technology Day
6|15 Medical Large Language Models for...
6|15 Enabling & Securing Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories