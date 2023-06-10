On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
47
19
.712
_
_
8-2
W-7
30-6
17-13

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 47 19 .712 _ _ 8-2 W-7 30-6 17-13
Baltimore 39 24 .619 +3½ 5-5 W-2 18-12 21-12
New York 37 28 .569 5-5 L-1 20-16 17-12
Toronto 36 29 .554 10½ ½ 7-3 L-1 18-12 18-17
Boston 32 32 .500 14 4 4-6 W-1 17-16 15-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 32 32 .500 _ _ 4-6 W-1 18-14 14-18
Cleveland 30 33 .476 6-4 W-3 15-16 15-17
Chicago 29 36 .446 7-3 W-1 17-15 12-21
Detroit 26 35 .426 1-9 L-7 14-14 12-21
Kansas City 18 45 .286 13½ 17½ 3-7 L-4 9-23 9-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 40 22 .645 _ _ 7-3 L-2 21-9 19-13
Houston 36 28 .563 5 _ 4-6 L-4 18-14 18-14
Los Angeles 35 30 .538 6-4 W-5 19-13 16-17
Seattle 30 32 .484 10 5 3-7 L-2 17-15 13-17
Oakland 15 50 .231 26½ 21½ 5-5 W-3 7-24 8-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 39 24 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-6 19-14 20-10
Miami 35 29 .547 +1 7-3 L-1 21-13 14-16
Philadelphia 31 32 .492 8 6-4 W-6 18-10 13-22
New York 30 34 .469 4 3-7 L-7 15-12 15-22
Washington 25 37 .403 13½ 8 2-8 L-5 12-21 13-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 33 29 .532 _ _ 7-3 W-1 17-15 16-14
Milwaukee 34 30 .531 _ _ 6-4 L-2 18-14 16-16
Cincinnati 29 35 .453 5 5 4-6 L-2 17-18 12-17
Chicago 27 36 .429 4-6 W-1 15-16 12-20
St. Louis 27 37 .422 7 7 3-7 W-2 13-16 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 38 25 .603 _ _ 8-2 W-3 20-14 18-11
Los Angeles 36 28 .563 +2 4-6 L-1 20-10 16-18
San Francisco 32 31 .508 6 5-5 L-1 17-16 15-15
San Diego 30 33 .476 8 6-4 W-2 15-18 15-15
Colorado 26 39 .400 13 2-8 L-5 15-18 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

