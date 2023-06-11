On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 11, 2023 10:09 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
48
20
.706
_
_
8-2
W-1
31-7
17-13

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 48 20 .706 _ _ 8-2 W-1 31-7 17-13
Baltimore 41 24 .631 +4½ 6-4 W-4 20-12 21-12
New York 38 29 .567 4-6 L-1 21-17 17-12
Toronto 37 30 .552 10½ ½ 7-3 W-1 19-13 18-17
Boston 33 33 .500 14 4 4-6 W-1 17-16 16-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ _ 4-6 L-1 18-14 15-19
Cleveland 31 34 .477 6-4 W-1 16-17 15-17
Chicago 29 38 .433 6-4 L-2 17-17 12-21
Detroit 26 37 .413 1-9 L-9 14-16 12-21
Kansas City 18 47 .277 14½ 18½ 1-9 L-6 9-23 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 41 23 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-1 21-9 20-14
Houston 37 29 .561 5 _ 4-6 L-1 18-14 19-15
Los Angeles 36 31 .537 6-4 W-1 20-14 16-17
Seattle 31 33 .484 10 5 3-7 L-1 17-15 14-18
Oakland 17 50 .254 25½ 20½ 5-5 W-5 7-24 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 40 25 .615 _ _ 8-2 L-1 20-15 20-10
Miami 37 29 .561 +3 8-2 W-2 21-13 16-16
Philadelphia 32 33 .492 8 7-3 W-1 19-11 13-22
New York 31 35 .470 3 2-8 L-1 15-12 16-23
Washington 26 38 .406 13½ 7 3-7 W-1 12-21 14-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ _ 7-3 W-1 18-16 16-14
Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 _ 5-5 L-4 18-16 16-16
Cincinnati 31 35 .470 4 3 5-5 W-2 17-18 14-17
Chicago 28 37 .431 4-6 L-1 15-16 13-21
St. Louis 27 39 .409 8 7 3-7 L-2 13-18 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 40 25 .615 _ _ 8-2 W-5 20-14 20-11
Los Angeles 37 29 .561 +3 3-7 L-1 20-10 17-19
San Francisco 33 32 .508 7 ½ 5-5 W-1 18-17 15-15
San Diego 31 34 .477 9 6-4 L-1 15-18 16-16
Colorado 27 40 .403 14 3-7 W-1 16-19 11-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News