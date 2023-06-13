All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
48
21
.696
_
_
8-2
L-1
31-7
17-14
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|48
|21
|.696
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|31-7
|17-14
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|.631
|5
|+4½
|6-4
|W-4
|20-12
|21-12
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|9
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-17
|17-12
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|10
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-13
|18-17
|Boston
|33
|34
|.493
|14
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-17
|16-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|18-14
|15-19
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|.477
|1½
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-17
|15-17
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|4½
|8½
|6-4
|L-2
|17-17
|12-21
|Detroit
|27
|37
|.422
|5
|9
|1-9
|W-1
|15-16
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|48
|.273
|15
|19
|1-9
|L-7
|9-24
|9-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|21-10
|20-14
|Houston
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|18-14
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|37
|31
|.544
|5½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|20-14
|17-17
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|9
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-15
|14-18
|Oakland
|18
|50
|.265
|24½
|20
|6-4
|W-6
|8-24
|10-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|40
|26
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|20-15
|20-11
|Miami
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|+2½
|8-2
|L-1
|21-13
|16-17
|Philadelphia
|32
|34
|.485
|8
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|19-11
|13-23
|New York
|31
|35
|.470
|9
|3
|2-8
|L-1
|15-12
|16-23
|Washington
|26
|38
|.406
|13
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|12-21
|14-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-16
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|18-16
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|17-18
|15-17
|Chicago
|28
|37
|.431
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|27
|40
|.403
|8½
|7½
|2-8
|L-3
|13-19
|14-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|21-14
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|+3
|3-7
|L-1
|20-10
|17-19
|San Francisco
|34
|32
|.515
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|18-17
|16-15
|San Diego
|31
|34
|.477
|9½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-18
|16-16
|Colorado
|28
|40
|.412
|14
|7
|4-6
|W-2
|16-19
|12-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.