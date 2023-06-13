On Air: Panel Discussions
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
48
21
.696
_
_
8-2
L-1
31-7
17-14

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 48 21 .696 _ _ 8-2 L-1 31-7 17-14
Baltimore 41 24 .631 5 +4½ 6-4 W-4 20-12 21-12
New York 38 29 .567 9 4-6 L-1 21-17 17-12
Toronto 37 30 .552 10 ½ 7-3 W-1 19-13 18-17
Boston 33 34 .493 14 3-7 L-1 17-17 16-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ _ 4-6 L-1 18-14 15-19
Cleveland 31 34 .477 6-4 W-1 16-17 15-17
Chicago 29 38 .433 6-4 L-2 17-17 12-21
Detroit 27 37 .422 5 9 1-9 W-1 15-16 12-21
Kansas City 18 48 .273 15 19 1-9 L-7 9-24 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 41 24 .631 _ _ 6-4 L-2 21-10 20-14
Houston 37 29 .561 _ 4-6 L-1 18-14 19-15
Los Angeles 37 31 .544 1 7-3 W-2 20-14 17-17
Seattle 32 33 .492 9 4-6 W-1 18-15 14-18
Oakland 18 50 .265 24½ 20 6-4 W-6 8-24 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 40 26 .606 _ _ 7-3 L-2 20-15 20-11
Miami 37 30 .552 +2½ 8-2 L-1 21-13 16-17
Philadelphia 32 34 .485 8 2 7-3 L-1 19-11 13-23
New York 31 35 .470 9 3 2-8 L-1 15-12 16-23
Washington 26 38 .406 13 7 3-7 W-1 12-21 14-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ _ 7-3 W-1 18-16 16-14
Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 _ 5-5 L-4 18-16 16-16
Cincinnati 32 35 .478 6-4 W-3 17-18 15-17
Chicago 28 37 .431 4-6 L-1 15-16 13-21
St. Louis 27 40 .403 2-8 L-3 13-19 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 41 25 .621 _ _ 8-2 W-6 21-14 20-11
Los Angeles 37 29 .561 4 +3 3-7 L-1 20-10 17-19
San Francisco 34 32 .515 7 _ 6-4 W-2 18-17 16-15
San Diego 31 34 .477 6-4 L-1 15-18 16-16
Colorado 28 40 .412 14 7 4-6 W-2 16-19 12-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories