Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
48
22
.686
_
_
7-3
L-2
31-7
17-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 34 33 .507 _ _ 4-6 W-1 19-14 15-19
Cleveland 31 35 .470 6-4 L-1 16-17 15-18
Chicago 29 39 .426 6-4 L-3 17-17 12-22
Detroit 27 37 .422 1-9 W-1 15-16 12-21
Kansas City 18 49 .269 16 20 1-9 L-8 9-25 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 41 25 .621 _ _ 5-5 L-3 21-11 20-14
Houston 38 29 .567 _ 4-6 W-1 19-14 19-15
Los Angeles 38 31 .551 1 8-2 W-3 20-14 18-17
Seattle 33 33 .500 8 4-6 W-2 19-15 14-18
Oakland 19 50 .275 23½ 20 7-3 W-7 9-24 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 40 26 .606 _ _ 7-3 L-2 20-15 20-11
Miami 37 31 .544 4 +1½ 7-3 L-2 21-13 16-18
Philadelphia 33 34 .493 2 8-2 W-1 19-11 14-23
New York 31 36 .463 4 1-9 L-2 15-13 16-23
Washington 26 39 .400 13½ 8 3-7 L-1 12-21 14-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 34 31 .523 _ _ 6-4 L-1 18-16 16-15
Milwaukee 34 33 .507 1 1 4-6 L-5 18-16 16-17
Cincinnati 33 35 .485 7-3 W-4 17-18 16-17
Chicago 29 37 .439 4-6 W-1 16-16 13-21
St. Louis 27 41 .397 2-8 L-4 13-20 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 41 26 .612 _ _ 7-3 L-1 21-15 20-11
Los Angeles 38 29 .567 3 +3 4-6 W-1 21-10 17-19
San Francisco 35 32 .522 6 _ 7-3 W-3 18-17 17-15
San Diego 32 34 .485 6-4 W-1 16-18 16-16
Colorado 29 40 .420 13 7 4-6 W-3 16-19 13-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3

Seattle 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

