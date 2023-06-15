On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 9:58 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
49
22
.690
_
_
7-3
W-1
31-7
18-15

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 49 22 .690 _ _ 7-3 W-1 31-7 18-15
Baltimore 42 25 .627 5 +4 6-4 L-1 21-13 21-12
New York 39 30 .565 9 _ 5-5 L-1 21-17 18-13
Toronto 38 31 .551 10 1 6-4 W-1 19-13 19-18
Boston 34 35 .493 14 5 4-6 W-1 18-18 16-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 35 33 .515 _ _ 4-6 W-2 20-14 15-19
Cleveland 31 36 .463 7 6-4 L-2 16-17 15-19
Chicago 30 39 .435 9 6-4 W-1 17-17 13-22
Detroit 27 39 .409 7 10½ 1-9 L-2 15-18 12-21
Kansas City 18 50 .265 17 20½ 1-9 L-9 9-26 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 42 25 .627 _ _ 5-5 W-1 22-11 20-14
Houston 39 29 .574 4-6 W-2 20-14 19-15
Los Angeles 38 32 .543 8-2 L-1 20-14 18-18
Seattle 33 34 .493 9 5 4-6 L-1 19-16 14-18
Oakland 19 51 .271 24½ 20½ 7-3 L-1 9-25 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 42 26 .618 _ _ 8-2 W-2 20-15 22-11
Miami 38 31 .551 +1½ 7-3 W-1 21-13 17-18
Philadelphia 34 34 .500 8 2 8-2 W-2 19-11 15-23
New York 32 36 .471 10 4 2-8 W-1 16-13 16-23
Washington 26 40 .394 15 9 2-8 L-2 12-21 14-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 34 32 .515 _ _ 5-5 L-2 18-16 16-16
Milwaukee 34 34 .500 1 2 3-7 L-6 18-16 16-18
Cincinnati 34 35 .493 8-2 W-5 17-18 17-17
Chicago 30 37 .448 5-5 W-2 17-16 13-21
St. Louis 27 42 .391 2-8 L-5 13-21 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 41 27 .603 _ _ 6-4 L-2 21-16 20-11
Los Angeles 38 30 .559 3 +2 3-7 L-1 21-11 17-19
San Francisco 36 32 .529 5 _ 7-3 W-4 18-17 18-15
San Diego 33 34 .493 7-3 W-2 17-18 16-16
Colorado 29 41 .414 13 8 3-7 L-1 16-19 13-22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 The Fundamentals of Application...
6|21 Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in...
6|21 Strengthen Your CIO-CFO Partnership for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories