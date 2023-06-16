On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 9:59 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 50 22 .694 _ _ 7-3 W-2 31-7 19-15
Baltimore 43 25 .632 5 +4½ 7-3 W-1 22-13 21-12
New York 39 30 .565 _ 5-5 L-1 21-17 18-13
Toronto 38 32 .543 11 5-5 L-1 19-13 19-19
Boston 34 35 .493 14½ 5 4-6 W-1 18-18 16-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 35 34 .507 _ _ 4-6 L-1 20-15 15-19
Cleveland 32 36 .471 6-4 W-1 16-17 16-19
Chicago 30 40 .429 5-5 L-1 17-17 13-23
Detroit 28 39 .418 6 10 2-8 W-1 15-18 13-21
Kansas City 18 50 .265 16½ 20½ 1-9 L-9 9-26 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 42 26 .618 _ _ 4-6 L-1 22-12 20-14
Houston 39 30 .565 _ 4-6 L-1 20-15 19-15
Los Angeles 39 32 .549 1 8-2 W-1 20-14 19-18
Seattle 33 34 .493 5 4-6 L-1 19-16 14-18
Oakland 19 52 .268 24½ 21 7-3 L-2 9-26 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 43 26 .623 _ _ 8-2 W-3 21-15 22-11
Miami 38 31 .551 5 +1½ 7-3 W-1 21-13 17-18
Philadelphia 35 34 .507 8 8-2 W-3 19-11 16-23
New York 32 36 .471 10½ 4 2-8 W-1 16-13 16-23
Washington 27 40 .403 15 2-8 W-1 12-21 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 34 33 .507 _ _ 4-6 L-3 18-16 16-17
Milwaukee 34 34 .500 ½ 2 3-7 L-6 18-16 16-18
Cincinnati 34 35 .493 1 8-2 W-5 17-18 17-17
Chicago 31 37 .456 5 5-5 W-3 18-16 13-21
St. Louis 27 42 .391 8 2-8 L-5 13-21 14-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 41 28 .594 _ _ 6-4 L-3 21-17 20-11
Los Angeles 39 30 .565 2 +2½ 4-6 W-1 22-11 17-19
San Francisco 36 32 .529 _ 7-3 W-4 18-17 18-15
San Diego 33 35 .485 3 6-4 L-1 17-19 16-16
Colorado 29 42 .408 13 3-7 L-2 16-19 13-23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories