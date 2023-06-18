All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|51
|23
|.689
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|31-7
|20-16
|Baltimore
|43
|27
|.614
|6
|+4½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-13
|21-14
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|10
|+½
|4-6
|L-2
|21-17
|18-14
|Toronto
|39
|33
|.542
|11
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-13
|20-20
|Boston
|35
|35
|.500
|14
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-18
|16-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|35
|.507
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|21-16
|15-19
|Cleveland
|32
|38
|.457
|3½
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|16-17
|16-21
|Chicago
|31
|41
|.431
|5½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-17
|14-24
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|6
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|15-18
|14-22
|Kansas City
|19
|51
|.271
|16½
|19½
|1-9
|W-1
|10-27
|9-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|23-13
|20-14
|Houston
|39
|32
|.549
|4½
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|20-17
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-14
|20-19
|Seattle
|34
|35
|.493
|8½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|20-17
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|54
|.260
|25½
|21
|6-4
|L-4
|9-28
|10-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|23-15
|22-11
|Miami
|40
|31
|.563
|5
|+1½
|7-3
|W-3
|21-13
|19-18
|Philadelphia
|37
|34
|.521
|8
|1½
|8-2
|W-5
|19-11
|18-23
|New York
|33
|37
|.471
|11½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|17-14
|16-23
|Washington
|27
|42
|.391
|17
|10½
|2-8
|L-2
|12-23
|15-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|36
|34
|.514
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|20-16
|16-18
|Cincinnati
|36
|35
|.507
|½
|2½
|8-2
|W-7
|17-18
|19-17
|Pittsburgh
|34
|35
|.493
|1½
|3½
|2-8
|L-5
|18-16
|16-19
|Chicago
|33
|37
|.471
|3
|5
|7-3
|W-5
|20-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|28
|43
|.394
|8½
|10½
|3-7
|W-1
|13-21
|15-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|23-17
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|39
|32
|.549
|4
|+½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-13
|17-19
|San Francisco
|38
|32
|.543
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|18-17
|20-15
|San Diego
|34
|36
|.486
|8½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|18-20
|16-16
|Colorado
|29
|44
|.397
|15
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|16-19
|13-25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 7, Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Toronto 2, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Colorado 1
Miami 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-7), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
