Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2023 9:50 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
51
24
.680
_
_
5-5
L-2
31-7
20-17

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ _ 5-5 L-2 31-7 20-17
Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 +5½ 7-3 W-1 22-13 22-14
New York 39 33 .542 10½ _ 3-7 L-4 21-17 18-16
Toronto 39 34 .534 11 ½ 4-6 L-2 19-13 20-21
Boston 37 35 .514 12½ 2 6-4 W-4 21-18 16-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 36 36 .500 _ _ 5-5 L-1 21-17 15-19
Cleveland 33 38 .465 5-5 W-1 16-17 17-21
Detroit 30 40 .429 5 8 4-6 W-1 15-18 15-22
Chicago 31 42 .425 3-7 L-1 17-17 14-25
Kansas City 19 52 .268 16½ 19½ 1-9 L-1 10-28 9-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 44 27 .620 _ _ 4-6 W-2 24-13 20-14
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 +1 7-3 W-1 20-14 21-19
Houston 39 33 .542 _ 3-7 L-4 20-18 19-15
Seattle 35 35 .500 3 5-5 W-1 21-17 14-18
Oakland 19 55 .257 26½ 21 5-5 L-5 9-29 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ _ 8-2 W-6 24-15 22-11
Miami 41 31 .569 5 +2 7-3 W-4 21-13 20-18
Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 1 8-2 W-6 19-11 19-23
New York 33 38 .465 12½ 3-7 L-2 17-15 16-23
Washington 27 43 .386 18 11 2-8 L-3 12-24 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 37 34 .521 _ _ 4-6 W-3 21-16 16-18
Cincinnati 37 35 .514 ½ 2 8-2 W-8 17-18 20-17
Pittsburgh 34 36 .486 4 2-8 L-6 18-16 16-20
Chicago 33 38 .465 4 7-3 L-1 20-17 13-21
St. Louis 29 43 .403 10 4-6 W-2 13-21 16-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 43 29 .597 _ _ 6-4 L-1 23-18 20-11
San Francisco 39 32 .549 8-2 W-7 18-17 21-15
Los Angeles 39 33 .542 4 _ 4-6 L-3 22-14 17-19
San Diego 35 36 .493 7-3 W-2 19-20 16-16
Colorado 29 45 .392 15 11 3-7 L-5 16-19 13-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 4

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Texas 11, Toronto 7

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 14, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Top Stories