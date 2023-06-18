All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|.680
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|31-7
|20-17
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|.620
|5
|+5½
|7-3
|W-1
|22-13
|22-14
|New York
|39
|33
|.542
|10½
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|21-17
|18-16
|Toronto
|39
|34
|.534
|11
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|19-13
|20-21
|Boston
|37
|35
|.514
|12½
|2
|6-4
|W-4
|21-18
|16-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|.500
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|15-19
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|.465
|2½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-17
|17-21
|Detroit
|30
|40
|.429
|5
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|15-18
|15-22
|Chicago
|31
|42
|.425
|5½
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-17
|14-25
|Kansas City
|19
|52
|.268
|16½
|19½
|1-9
|L-1
|10-28
|9-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|24-13
|20-14
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|4½
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|20-14
|21-19
|Houston
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|20-18
|19-15
|Seattle
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|21-17
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|55
|.257
|26½
|21
|5-5
|L-5
|9-29
|10-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|24-15
|22-11
|Miami
|41
|31
|.569
|5
|+2
|7-3
|W-4
|21-13
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|38
|34
|.528
|8
|1
|8-2
|W-6
|19-11
|19-23
|New York
|33
|38
|.465
|12½
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|17-15
|16-23
|Washington
|27
|43
|.386
|18
|11
|2-8
|L-3
|12-24
|15-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|21-16
|16-18
|Cincinnati
|37
|35
|.514
|½
|2
|8-2
|W-8
|17-18
|20-17
|Pittsburgh
|34
|36
|.486
|2½
|4
|2-8
|L-6
|18-16
|16-20
|Chicago
|33
|38
|.465
|4
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|20-17
|13-21
|St. Louis
|29
|43
|.403
|8½
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|13-21
|16-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|23-18
|20-11
|San Francisco
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|+½
|8-2
|W-7
|18-17
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|39
|33
|.542
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|22-14
|17-19
|San Diego
|35
|36
|.493
|7½
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|19-20
|16-16
|Colorado
|29
|45
|.392
|15
|11
|3-7
|L-5
|16-19
|13-26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 4
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Texas 11, Toronto 7
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 14, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
