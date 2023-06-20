On Air: Innovation in Government
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 20, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ _ 5-5 L-2 31-7 20-17
Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 +5½ 7-3 W-1 22-13 22-14
New York 39 33 .542 10½ _ 3-7 L-4 21-17 18-16
Toronto 39 35 .527 11½ 1 3-7 L-3 19-13 20-22
Boston 38 35 .521 12 7-3 W-5 21-18 17-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 36 37 .493 _ _ 5-5 L-2 21-18 15-19
Cleveland 33 38 .465 2 5-5 W-1 16-17 17-21
Detroit 31 40 .437 4 5-5 W-2 16-18 15-22
Chicago 31 43 .419 9 3-7 L-2 17-18 14-25
Kansas City 19 53 .264 16½ 20 1-9 L-2 10-28 9-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 45 27 .625 _ _ 5-5 W-3 24-13 21-14
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 5 +1 7-3 W-1 20-14 21-19
Houston 39 34 .534 ½ 3-7 L-5 20-19 19-15
Seattle 35 35 .500 9 3 5-5 W-1 21-17 14-18
Oakland 19 55 .257 27 21 5-5 L-5 9-29 10-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ _ 8-2 W-6 24-15 22-11
Miami 42 31 .575 +2½ 7-3 W-5 22-13 20-18
Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 1 8-2 W-6 19-11 19-23
New York 34 38 .472 12 5 4-6 W-1 17-15 17-23
Washington 27 44 .380 18½ 11½ 2-8 L-4 12-25 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 38 35 .521 _ _ 9-1 W-9 18-18 20-17
Milwaukee 37 35 .514 ½ 2 3-7 L-1 21-17 16-18
Pittsburgh 34 37 .479 3 2-8 L-7 18-17 16-20
Chicago 34 38 .472 5 8-2 W-1 20-17 14-21
St. Louis 30 43 .411 8 4-6 W-3 13-21 17-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 44 29 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-1 23-18 21-11
San Francisco 40 32 .556 +1 8-2 W-8 19-17 21-15
Los Angeles 39 33 .542 _ 4-6 L-3 22-14 17-19
San Diego 35 37 .486 4 6-4 L-1 19-20 16-17
Colorado 29 46 .387 16 11½ 3-7 L-6 16-19 13-27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Washington 6

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

