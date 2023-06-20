All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|.680
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|31-7
|20-17
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|.620
|5
|+5½
|7-3
|W-1
|22-13
|22-14
|New York
|39
|33
|.542
|10½
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|21-17
|18-16
|Toronto
|39
|35
|.527
|11½
|1
|3-7
|L-3
|19-13
|20-22
|Boston
|38
|35
|.521
|12
|1½
|7-3
|W-5
|21-18
|17-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|37
|.493
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|21-18
|15-19
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|.465
|2
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-17
|17-21
|Detroit
|31
|40
|.437
|4
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-18
|15-22
|Chicago
|31
|43
|.419
|5½
|9
|3-7
|L-2
|17-18
|14-25
|Kansas City
|19
|53
|.264
|16½
|20
|1-9
|L-2
|10-28
|9-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|45
|27
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|24-13
|21-14
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|20-14
|21-19
|Houston
|39
|34
|.534
|6½
|½
|3-7
|L-5
|20-19
|19-15
|Seattle
|35
|35
|.500
|9
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|21-17
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|55
|.257
|27
|21
|5-5
|L-5
|9-29
|10-26
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|24-15
|22-11
|Miami
|42
|31
|.575
|4½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-5
|22-13
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|38
|34
|.528
|8
|1
|8-2
|W-6
|19-11
|19-23
|New York
|34
|38
|.472
|12
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|17-15
|17-23
|Washington
|27
|44
|.380
|18½
|11½
|2-8
|L-4
|12-25
|15-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|38
|35
|.521
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|18-18
|20-17
|Milwaukee
|37
|35
|.514
|½
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|21-17
|16-18
|Pittsburgh
|34
|37
|.479
|3
|4½
|2-8
|L-7
|18-17
|16-20
|Chicago
|34
|38
|.472
|3½
|5
|8-2
|W-1
|20-17
|14-21
|St. Louis
|30
|43
|.411
|8
|9½
|4-6
|W-3
|13-21
|17-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|21-11
|San Francisco
|40
|32
|.556
|3½
|+1
|8-2
|W-8
|19-17
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|39
|33
|.542
|4½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|22-14
|17-19
|San Diego
|35
|37
|.486
|8½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|19-20
|16-17
|Colorado
|29
|46
|.387
|16
|11½
|3-7
|L-6
|16-19
|13-27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 4-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Washington 6
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4
Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
