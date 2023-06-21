On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
51
25
.671
_
_
4-6
L-3
31-8
20-17

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 51 25 .671 _ _ 4-6 L-3 31-8 20-17
Baltimore 45 27 .625 4 +5½ 7-3 W-2 22-13 23-14
New York 40 33 .548 _ 4-6 W-1 22-17 18-16
Toronto 40 35 .533 10½ 1 4-6 W-1 19-13 21-22
Boston 39 35 .527 11 7-3 W-6 21-18 18-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 36 38 .486 _ _ 4-6 L-3 21-19 15-19
Cleveland 34 38 .472 1 5-5 W-2 17-17 17-21
Detroit 31 41 .431 4 5-5 L-1 16-19 15-22
Chicago 32 43 .427 9 3-7 W-1 18-18 14-25
Kansas City 20 53 .274 15½ 20 2-8 W-1 10-28 10-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 45 28 .616 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-13 21-15
Los Angeles 41 34 .547 5 _ 6-4 L-1 20-15 21-19
Houston 40 34 .541 ½ 4-6 W-1 21-19 19-15
Seattle 35 36 .493 9 4 5-5 L-1 21-17 14-19
Oakland 19 56 .253 27 22 4-6 L-6 9-29 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 47 26 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-7 24-15 23-11
Miami 42 32 .568 +1½ 7-3 L-1 22-14 20-18
Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 2 7-3 L-1 19-12 19-23
New York 34 39 .466 13 6 4-6 L-1 17-15 17-24
Washington 27 45 .375 19½ 12½ 2-8 L-5 12-26 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 39 35 .527 _ _ 10-0 W-10 19-18 20-17
Milwaukee 38 35 .521 ½ 2 4-6 W-1 22-17 16-18
Chicago 35 38 .479 5 8-2 W-2 20-17 15-21
Pittsburgh 34 38 .472 4 1-9 L-8 18-18 16-20
St. Louis 31 43 .419 8 4-6 W-4 13-21 18-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 44 30 .595 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-18 21-12
San Francisco 41 32 .562 +1 9-1 W-9 20-17 21-15
Los Angeles 40 33 .548 _ 4-6 W-1 22-14 18-19
San Diego 35 38 .479 5 5-5 L-2 19-20 16-18
Colorado 29 47 .382 16 12½ 3-7 L-7 16-19 13-28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 9, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

