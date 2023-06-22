On Air: What's Working in Washington
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 52 25 .675 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-8 20-17
Baltimore 45 28 .616 5 +5 6-4 L-1 22-13 23-15
New York 41 33 .554 4-6 W-2 23-17 18-16
Toronto 41 35 .539 10½ ½ 5-5 W-2 19-13 22-22
Boston 39 36 .520 12 2 7-3 L-1 21-18 18-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 37 38 .493 _ _ 4-6 W-1 22-19 15-19
Cleveland 35 38 .479 1 5 5-5 W-3 18-17 17-21
Detroit 32 41 .438 4 8 6-4 W-1 17-19 15-22
Chicago 32 44 .421 3-7 L-1 18-19 14-25
Kansas City 20 54 .270 16½ 20½ 2-8 L-1 10-28 10-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 46 28 .622 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-13 22-15
Houston 41 34 .547 _ 4-6 W-2 22-19 19-15
Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6 ½ 6-4 L-2 20-16 21-19
Seattle 35 37 .486 10 5-5 L-2 21-17 14-20
Oakland 19 57 .250 28 22½ 3-7 L-7 9-29 10-28

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 47 26 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-7 24-15 23-11
Miami 42 33 .560 6 6-4 L-2 22-15 20-18
Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 7-3 L-1 19-12 19-23
New York 34 40 .459 13½ 7 4-6 L-2 17-15 17-25
Washington 28 45 .384 19 12½ 3-7 W-1 13-26 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _ _ 10-0 W-11 20-18 20-17
Milwaukee 38 36 .514 3 4-6 L-1 22-18 16-18
Chicago 36 38 .486 5 8-2 W-3 20-17 16-21
Pittsburgh 34 39 .466 5 1-9 L-9 18-19 16-20
St. Louis 31 44 .413 9 10½ 4-6 L-1 13-21 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 45 30 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-1 23-18 22-12
San Francisco 42 32 .568 +1 10-0 W-10 21-17 21-15
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 _ 5-5 W-2 22-14 19-19
San Diego 35 39 .473 6 4-6 L-3 19-20 16-19
Colorado 29 48 .377 17 13½ 2-8 L-8 16-19 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

