All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|52
|25
|.675
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-8
|20-17
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|+5
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|23-15
|New York
|41
|33
|.554
|9½
|+½
|4-6
|W-2
|23-17
|18-16
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-13
|22-22
|Boston
|39
|36
|.520
|12
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|21-18
|18-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|37
|38
|.493
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-19
|15-19
|Cleveland
|35
|38
|.479
|1
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|18-17
|17-21
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|4
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|17-19
|15-22
|Chicago
|32
|44
|.421
|5½
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-19
|14-25
|Kansas City
|20
|54
|.270
|16½
|20½
|2-8
|L-1
|10-28
|10-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-13
|22-15
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|22-19
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|20-16
|21-19
|Seattle
|35
|37
|.486
|10
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|21-17
|14-20
|Oakland
|19
|57
|.250
|28
|22½
|3-7
|L-7
|9-29
|10-28
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|24-15
|23-11
|Miami
|42
|33
|.560
|6
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-15
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|19-12
|19-23
|New York
|34
|40
|.459
|13½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|17-15
|17-25
|Washington
|28
|45
|.384
|19
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|13-26
|15-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|40
|35
|.533
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|20-18
|20-17
|Milwaukee
|38
|36
|.514
|1½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|22-18
|16-18
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|3½
|5
|8-2
|W-3
|20-17
|16-21
|Pittsburgh
|34
|39
|.466
|5
|6½
|1-9
|L-9
|18-19
|16-20
|St. Louis
|31
|44
|.413
|9
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-21
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|45
|30
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|22-12
|San Francisco
|42
|32
|.568
|2½
|+1
|10-0
|W-10
|21-17
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|22-14
|19-19
|San Diego
|35
|39
|.473
|9½
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|19-20
|16-19
|Colorado
|29
|48
|.377
|17
|13½
|2-8
|L-8
|16-19
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2
Cleveland 7, Oakland 6
Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Washington 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
