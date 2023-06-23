On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
52
26
.667
_
_
4-6
L-1
32-9
20-17

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 52 26 .667 _ _ 4-6 L-1 32-9 20-17
Baltimore 45 28 .616 +5 6-4 L-1 22-13 23-15
New York 41 34 .547 _ 4-6 L-1 23-18 18-16
Toronto 41 35 .539 10 ½ 5-5 W-2 19-13 22-22
Boston 39 37 .513 12 6-4 L-2 21-18 18-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 38 38 .500 _ _ 5-5 W-2 23-19 15-19
Cleveland 36 38 .486 1 6-4 W-4 19-17 17-21
Detroit 32 41 .438 8 6-4 W-1 17-19 15-22
Chicago 32 44 .421 6 3-7 L-1 18-19 14-25
Kansas City 21 54 .280 16½ 20 3-7 W-1 10-28 11-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 46 28 .622 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-13 22-15
Houston 41 34 .547 _ 4-6 W-2 22-19 19-15
Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6 ½ 6-4 L-2 20-16 21-19
Seattle 36 37 .493 4 5-5 W-1 21-17 15-20
Oakland 19 58 .247 28½ 23 2-8 L-8 9-29 10-29

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 48 26 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-8 24-15 24-11
Miami 43 33 .566 6 +1 6-4 W-1 23-15 20-18
Philadelphia 38 36 .514 10 3 7-3 L-2 19-13 19-23
New York 34 40 .459 14 7 4-6 L-2 17-15 17-25
Washington 28 46 .378 20 13 2-8 L-1 13-27 15-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _ _ 10-0 W-11 20-18 20-17
Milwaukee 38 36 .514 3 4-6 L-1 22-18 16-18
Chicago 36 38 .486 5 8-2 W-3 20-17 16-21
Pittsburgh 34 40 .459 7 0-10 L-10 18-19 16-21
St. Louis 31 44 .413 9 10½ 4-6 L-1 13-21 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 46 30 .605 _ _ 5-5 W-2 23-18 23-12
San Francisco 42 33 .560 9-1 L-1 21-18 21-15
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 4 _ 5-5 W-2 22-14 19-19
San Diego 36 39 .480 5-5 W-1 19-20 17-19
Colorado 29 48 .377 17½ 13½ 2-8 L-8 16-19 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Wacha 7-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

