All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|52
|26
|.667
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|32-9
|20-17
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|4½
|+5
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|23-15
|New York
|41
|34
|.547
|9½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|23-18
|18-16
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-13
|22-22
|Boston
|39
|37
|.513
|12
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|21-18
|18-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|38
|38
|.500
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|23-19
|15-19
|Cleveland
|36
|38
|.486
|1
|4½
|6-4
|W-4
|19-17
|17-21
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|4½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|17-19
|15-22
|Chicago
|32
|44
|.421
|6
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-19
|14-25
|Kansas City
|21
|54
|.280
|16½
|20
|3-7
|W-1
|10-28
|11-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-13
|22-15
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|22-19
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|20-16
|21-19
|Seattle
|36
|37
|.493
|9½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|21-17
|15-20
|Oakland
|19
|58
|.247
|28½
|23
|2-8
|L-8
|9-29
|10-29
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|24-15
|24-11
|Miami
|43
|33
|.566
|6
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|23-15
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|38
|36
|.514
|10
|3
|7-3
|L-2
|19-13
|19-23
|New York
|34
|40
|.459
|14
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|17-15
|17-25
|Washington
|28
|46
|.378
|20
|13
|2-8
|L-1
|13-27
|15-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|40
|35
|.533
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|20-18
|20-17
|Milwaukee
|38
|36
|.514
|1½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|22-18
|16-18
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|3½
|5
|8-2
|W-3
|20-17
|16-21
|Pittsburgh
|34
|40
|.459
|5½
|7
|0-10
|L-10
|18-19
|16-21
|St. Louis
|31
|44
|.413
|9
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-21
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|46
|30
|.605
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|23-18
|23-12
|San Francisco
|42
|33
|.560
|3½
|+½
|9-1
|L-1
|21-18
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|22-14
|19-19
|San Diego
|36
|39
|.480
|9½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|19-20
|17-19
|Colorado
|29
|48
|.377
|17½
|13½
|2-8
|L-8
|16-19
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Oakland 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
San Diego 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Wacha 7-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
