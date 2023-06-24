On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2023 3:58 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
53
26
.671
_
_
5-5
W-1
33-9
20-17

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 53 26 .671 _ _ 5-5 W-1 33-9 20-17
Baltimore 45 29 .608 +5 5-5 L-2 22-14 23-15
New York 41 35 .539 10½ _ 3-7 L-2 23-19 18-16
Toronto 41 36 .532 11 ½ 4-6 L-1 19-14 22-22
Boston 40 37 .519 12 7-3 W-1 21-18 19-19

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 39 38 .506 _ _ 5-5 W-3 23-19 16-19
Cleveland 36 39 .480 2 5-5 L-1 19-18 17-21
Detroit 32 42 .432 8 5-5 L-1 17-20 15-22
Chicago 32 45 .416 7 3-7 L-2 18-20 14-25
Kansas City 21 55 .276 17½ 20 3-7 L-1 10-28 11-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 47 28 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-2 24-13 23-15
Houston 41 35 .539 _ 4-6 L-1 22-19 19-16
Los Angeles 41 36 .532 7 ½ 5-5 L-3 20-16 21-20
Seattle 37 37 .500 3 6-4 W-2 21-17 16-20
Oakland 20 58 .256 28½ 22 2-8 W-1 9-29 11-29

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 48 27 .640 _ _ 8-2 L-1 24-15 24-12
Miami 43 34 .558 6 _ 6-4 L-1 23-16 20-18
Philadelphia 39 36 .520 9 3 7-3 W-1 20-13 19-23
New York 34 41 .453 14 8 3-7 L-3 17-15 17-26
Washington 28 47 .373 20 14 2-8 L-2 13-27 15-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 41 35 .539 _ _ 10-0 W-12 21-18 20-17
Milwaukee 39 36 .520 3 5-5 W-1 22-18 17-18
Chicago 37 38 .493 5 9-1 W-4 20-17 17-21
Pittsburgh 35 40 .467 7 1-9 W-1 18-19 17-21
St. Louis 31 45 .408 10 11½ 4-6 L-2 13-22 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 46 31 .597 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-18 23-13
San Francisco 43 33 .566 9-1 W-1 22-18 21-15
Los Angeles 42 33 .560 3 _ 5-5 W-3 23-14 19-19
San Diego 37 39 .487 5-5 W-2 20-20 17-19
Colorado 30 48 .385 16½ 13½ 2-8 W-1 17-19 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 13, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories