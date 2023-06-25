All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-10
|20-17
|Baltimore
|46
|29
|.613
|4½
|+5½
|5-5
|W-1
|23-14
|23-15
|New York
|42
|35
|.545
|9½
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-19
|18-16
|Toronto
|42
|36
|.538
|10
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|20-14
|22-22
|Boston
|40
|38
|.513
|12
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|21-18
|19-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|23-19
|16-20
|Cleveland
|37
|39
|.487
|1
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|20-18
|17-21
|Detroit
|33
|42
|.440
|4½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|18-20
|15-22
|Chicago
|33
|45
|.423
|6
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|19-20
|14-25
|Kansas City
|22
|55
|.286
|16½
|19½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-28
|12-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-13
|23-16
|Los Angeles
|42
|36
|.538
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|20-16
|22-20
|Houston
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|½
|3-7
|L-2
|22-19
|19-17
|Seattle
|37
|38
|.493
|9½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|16-21
|Oakland
|20
|59
|.253
|28½
|22½
|1-9
|L-1
|9-29
|11-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|49
|27
|.645
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|24-15
|25-12
|Miami
|44
|34
|.564
|6
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|24-16
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|39
|37
|.513
|10
|4
|7-3
|L-1
|20-14
|19-23
|New York
|35
|41
|.461
|14
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|17-15
|18-26
|Washington
|29
|47
|.382
|20
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|13-27
|16-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|41
|36
|.532
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|21-19
|20-17
|Milwaukee
|39
|37
|.513
|1½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|22-18
|17-19
|Chicago
|37
|38
|.493
|3
|5½
|9-1
|W-4
|20-17
|17-21
|Pittsburgh
|35
|41
|.461
|5½
|8
|1-9
|L-1
|18-19
|17-22
|St. Louis
|31
|45
|.408
|9½
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|13-22
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|46
|32
|.590
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|23-18
|23-14
|San Francisco
|44
|33
|.571
|1½
|+½
|9-1
|W-2
|23-18
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|43
|33
|.566
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|24-14
|19-19
|San Diego
|37
|40
|.481
|8½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-21
|17-19
|Colorado
|30
|49
|.380
|16½
|14½
|1-9
|L-1
|17-20
|13-29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 7, Arizona 6
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Washington 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
