Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 25, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 53 27 .663 _ _ 5-5 L-1 33-10 20-17
Baltimore 46 29 .613 +5½ 5-5 W-1 23-14 23-15
New York 42 35 .545 4-6 W-1 24-19 18-16
Toronto 42 36 .538 10 _ 5-5 W-1 20-14 22-22
Boston 40 38 .513 12 2 7-3 L-1 21-18 19-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 39 39 .500 _ _ 4-6 L-1 23-19 16-20
Cleveland 37 39 .487 1 4 6-4 W-1 20-18 17-21
Detroit 33 42 .440 6-4 W-1 18-20 15-22
Chicago 33 45 .423 6 9 4-6 W-1 19-20 14-25
Kansas City 22 55 .286 16½ 19½ 4-6 W-1 10-28 12-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 47 29 .618 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-13 23-16
Los Angeles 42 36 .538 6 _ 5-5 W-1 20-16 22-20
Houston 41 36 .532 ½ 3-7 L-2 22-19 19-17
Seattle 37 38 .493 5-5 L-1 21-17 16-21
Oakland 20 59 .253 28½ 22½ 1-9 L-1 9-29 11-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 49 27 .645 _ _ 9-1 W-1 24-15 25-12
Miami 44 34 .564 6 _ 7-3 W-1 24-16 20-18
Philadelphia 39 37 .513 10 4 7-3 L-1 20-14 19-23
New York 35 41 .461 14 8 4-6 W-1 17-15 18-26
Washington 29 47 .382 20 14 3-7 W-1 13-27 16-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 41 36 .532 _ _ 9-1 L-1 21-19 20-17
Milwaukee 39 37 .513 4 5-5 L-1 22-18 17-19
Chicago 37 38 .493 3 9-1 W-4 20-17 17-21
Pittsburgh 35 41 .461 8 1-9 L-1 18-19 17-22
St. Louis 31 45 .408 12 4-6 L-2 13-22 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 46 32 .590 _ _ 5-5 L-2 23-18 23-14
San Francisco 44 33 .571 9-1 W-2 23-18 21-15
Los Angeles 43 33 .566 2 _ 6-4 W-4 24-14 19-19
San Diego 37 40 .481 4-6 L-1 20-21 17-19
Colorado 30 49 .380 16½ 14½ 1-9 L-1 17-20 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, Arizona 6

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Washington 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

