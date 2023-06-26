On Air: GovNavigators
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
54
27
.667
_
_
5-5
W-1
34-10
20-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 40 39 .506 _ _ 5-5 W-1 23-19 17-20
Cleveland 37 40 .481 2 5 6-4 L-1 20-19 17-21
Detroit 33 43 .434 6-4 L-1 18-21 15-22
Chicago 34 45 .430 6 9 4-6 W-2 20-20 14-25
Kansas City 22 56 .282 17½ 20½ 4-6 L-1 10-28 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 47 30 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-2 24-13 23-17
Houston 42 36 .538 ½ 3-7 W-1 22-19 20-17
Los Angeles 42 37 .532 6 1 4-6 L-1 20-16 22-21
Seattle 37 39 .487 4-6 L-2 21-17 16-22
Oakland 20 60 .250 28½ 23½ 1-9 L-2 9-29 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 50 27 .649 _ _ 9-1 W-2 24-15 26-12
Miami 45 34 .570 6 +1 7-3 W-2 25-16 20-18
Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10 3 7-3 W-1 21-14 19-23
New York 35 42 .455 15 8 4-6 L-1 17-15 18-27
Washington 30 47 .390 20 13 3-7 W-2 13-27 17-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 41 37 .526 _ _ 8-2 L-2 21-20 20-17
Milwaukee 40 37 .519 ½ 3 6-4 W-1 22-18 18-19
Chicago 37 39 .487 3 8-2 L-1 20-17 17-22
Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 8 1-9 L-2 18-19 17-23
St. Louis 32 45 .416 11 5-5 W-1 14-22 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 47 32 .595 _ _ 6-4 W-1 23-18 24-14
San Francisco 44 34 .564 8-2 L-1 23-19 21-15
Los Angeles 43 34 .558 3 _ 5-5 L-1 24-15 19-19
San Diego 37 41 .474 4-6 L-2 20-22 17-19
Colorado 31 49 .388 16½ 13½ 2-8 W-1 18-20 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 12, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

