All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|54
|27
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-10
|20-17
|Baltimore
|48
|29
|.623
|4
|+6
|6-4
|W-3
|25-14
|23-15
|New York
|43
|35
|.551
|9½
|+½
|4-6
|W-2
|25-19
|18-16
|Toronto
|43
|36
|.544
|10
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|21-14
|22-22
|Boston
|40
|39
|.506
|13
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|21-18
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|23-19
|17-21
|Cleveland
|37
|40
|.481
|1½
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|20-19
|17-21
|Detroit
|34
|43
|.442
|4½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|18-21
|16-22
|Chicago
|34
|46
|.425
|6
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-20
|14-26
|Kansas City
|22
|56
|.282
|17
|20½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-28
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|24-14
|23-17
|Los Angeles
|43
|37
|.538
|5
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-16
|22-21
|Houston
|42
|36
|.538
|5
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-19
|20-17
|Seattle
|38
|39
|.494
|8½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|22-17
|16-22
|Oakland
|20
|60
|.250
|28
|23½
|1-9
|L-2
|9-29
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|51
|27
|.654
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|25-15
|26-12
|Miami
|45
|34
|.570
|6½
|+1
|7-3
|W-2
|25-16
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|40
|37
|.519
|10½
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|21-14
|19-23
|New York
|35
|43
|.449
|16
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|17-16
|18-27
|Washington
|30
|48
|.385
|21
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|13-27
|17-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|41
|37
|.526
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|22-18
|19-19
|Cincinnati
|41
|38
|.519
|½
|3
|7-3
|L-3
|21-20
|20-18
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|3
|5½
|8-2
|L-1
|20-17
|17-22
|Pittsburgh
|35
|42
|.455
|5½
|8
|1-9
|L-2
|18-19
|17-23
|St. Louis
|32
|45
|.416
|8½
|11
|5-5
|W-1
|14-22
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|47
|32
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|24-14
|San Francisco
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|+½
|8-2
|L-1
|23-19
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-15
|19-19
|San Diego
|37
|41
|.474
|9½
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|20-22
|17-19
|Colorado
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
|13½
|2-8
|W-1
|18-20
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Henry 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Henry 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
