Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 9:58 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
54
27
.667
_
_
5-5
W-1
34-10
20-17

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 34-10 20-17
Baltimore 48 29 .623 4 +6 6-4 W-3 25-14 23-15
New York 43 35 .551 4-6 W-2 25-19 18-16
Toronto 43 36 .544 10 _ 5-5 W-2 21-14 22-22
Boston 40 39 .506 13 3 6-4 L-2 21-18 19-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 40 40 .500 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-19 17-21
Cleveland 37 40 .481 5 6-4 L-1 20-19 17-21
Detroit 34 43 .442 8 6-4 W-1 18-21 16-22
Chicago 34 46 .425 6 4-6 L-1 20-20 14-26
Kansas City 22 56 .282 17 20½ 4-6 L-1 10-28 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 47 31 .603 _ _ 5-5 L-3 24-14 23-17
Los Angeles 43 37 .538 5 ½ 5-5 W-1 21-16 22-21
Houston 42 36 .538 5 ½ 3-7 W-1 22-19 20-17
Seattle 38 39 .494 4 5-5 W-1 22-17 16-22
Oakland 20 60 .250 28 23½ 1-9 L-2 9-29 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 51 27 .654 _ _ 9-1 W-3 25-15 26-12
Miami 45 34 .570 +1 7-3 W-2 25-16 20-18
Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10½ 3 7-3 W-1 21-14 19-23
New York 35 43 .449 16 3-7 L-2 17-16 18-27
Washington 30 48 .385 21 13½ 3-7 L-1 13-27 17-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 41 37 .526 _ _ 7-3 W-2 22-18 19-19
Cincinnati 41 38 .519 ½ 3 7-3 L-3 21-20 20-18
Chicago 37 39 .487 3 8-2 L-1 20-17 17-22
Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 8 1-9 L-2 18-19 17-23
St. Louis 32 45 .416 11 5-5 W-1 14-22 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 47 32 .595 _ _ 6-4 W-1 23-18 24-14
San Francisco 44 34 .564 8-2 L-1 23-19 21-15
Los Angeles 43 34 .558 3 _ 5-5 L-1 24-15 19-19
San Diego 37 41 .474 4-6 L-2 20-22 17-19
Colorado 31 49 .388 16½ 13½ 2-8 W-1 18-20 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Henry 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Henry 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

