All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|54
|28
|.659
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|34-10
|20-18
|Baltimore
|48
|30
|.615
|4
|+5½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-15
|23-15
|New York
|43
|36
|.544
|9½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|25-19
|18-17
|Toronto
|43
|37
|.538
|10
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-15
|22-22
|Boston
|40
|40
|.500
|13
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|21-19
|19-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|40
|41
|.494
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|23-19
|17-22
|Cleveland
|38
|40
|.487
|½
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-19
|18-21
|Detroit
|34
|44
|.436
|4½
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|18-21
|16-23
|Chicago
|34
|47
|.420
|6
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|20-20
|14-27
|Kansas City
|22
|57
|.278
|17
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|10-29
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-14
|23-17
|Los Angeles
|44
|37
|.543
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|22-16
|22-21
|Houston
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|22-19
|20-18
|Seattle
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-18
|16-22
|Oakland
|21
|60
|.259
|28
|23
|2-8
|W-1
|10-29
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|52
|27
|.658
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|26-15
|26-12
|Miami
|46
|34
|.575
|6½
|+1
|7-3
|W-3
|25-16
|21-18
|Philadelphia
|41
|37
|.526
|10½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|21-14
|20-23
|New York
|36
|43
|.456
|16
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-16
|18-27
|Washington
|31
|48
|.392
|21
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-27
|18-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|42
|38
|.525
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|21-20
|21-18
|Milwaukee
|41
|38
|.519
|½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-18
|19-20
|Chicago
|37
|40
|.481
|3½
|6½
|7-3
|L-2
|20-18
|17-22
|Pittsburgh
|36
|42
|.462
|5
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|19-19
|17-23
|St. Louis
|33
|45
|.423
|8
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|15-22
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|24-18
|24-14
|San Francisco
|45
|34
|.570
|2½
|+½
|8-2
|W-1
|23-19
|22-15
|Los Angeles
|44
|34
|.564
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|24-15
|20-19
|San Diego
|37
|42
|.468
|10½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-22
|17-20
|Colorado
|31
|50
|.383
|17½
|14½
|2-8
|L-1
|18-21
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 10, Boston 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1
San Francisco 3, Toronto 0
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Detroit 3
Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 10, Boston 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 3, Toronto 0
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0
Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
