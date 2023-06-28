On Air: On DoD
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
54
28
.659
_
_
4-6
L-1
34-10
20-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 52 27 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-4 26-15 26-12
Miami 46 34 .575 +1 7-3 W-3 25-16 21-18
Philadelphia 41 37 .526 10½ 3 7-3 W-2 21-14 20-23
New York 36 43 .456 16 3-7 W-1 18-16 18-27
Washington 31 48 .392 21 13½ 4-6 W-1 13-27 18-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 42 38 .525 _ _ 7-3 W-1 21-20 21-18
Milwaukee 41 38 .519 ½ 6-4 L-1 22-18 19-20
Chicago 37 40 .481 7-3 L-2 20-18 17-22
Pittsburgh 36 42 .462 5 8 2-8 W-1 19-19 17-23
St. Louis 33 45 .423 8 11 6-4 W-2 15-22 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 48 32 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-2 24-18 24-14
San Francisco 45 34 .570 8-2 W-1 23-19 22-15
Los Angeles 44 34 .564 3 _ 6-4 W-1 24-15 20-19
San Diego 37 42 .468 10½ 4-6 L-3 20-22 17-20
Colorado 31 50 .383 17½ 14½ 2-8 L-1 18-21 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Top Stories